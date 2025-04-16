Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las hosts seven-race card

It's all eyes on the jumps this Wednesday with Ffos Las the sole venue as they host a competitive seven-race card, live on Sky Sports Racing...

6.45 Ffos Las - West To The Bridge and Ninth Loch headline

West To The Bridge scored for the tenth time in his career when winning at Wetherby in February and Dan Skelton's veteran twelve-year-old has strong claims in the Adept GRP Cabinets Handicap Hurdle with Heidi Palin claiming a handy seven pounds.

Ninth Loch, who had shown useful form when trained in France, capitalised on a drop grade when winning with plenty to spare at Newbury last month. A four-pound rise might not stop him following up.

Others to note include Letterston Lady who scored over this course and distance when last seen in May 2023, while El Granjero has finished runner-up on his last three starts.

6.15 Ffos Las - In-form The Dream Goes On faces Cat Tiger

The Dream Goes On made a successful chase debut despite making a few errors at Plumpton earlier this month and makes plenty of appeal in the Happy Retirement Viv Prior Handicap Chase if able to improve from that initial effort.

Cat Tiger has proved a fine servant for his owner rider David Maxwell, and he showed he still retains ability when third at Stratford. He drops another three pounds in the weights and cannot be ruled out.

Warren Greatrex's A Moments Madness ran an encouraging second on his first start after wind surgery and could have more to offer as he steps up in distance.

7.15 Ffos Las - Recent winners Airtothethrone and Record High clash

Airtothethrone doubled his tally over hurdles when seeing off Another Lord here last time and he must be feared as he makes his third start for trainer Billy Aprahamian in the Landofsmiles Handicap Chase.

Record High built on a couple of placed efforts when getting off the mark over obstacles in a novice handicap at Fontwell in February and he rates a huge danger if handling this quicker surface.

Bampton Star and Another Lord complete the shortlist.

Best of the rest

Keeneland pointers

The unexposed Saturday Flirt was unleashed a little under 12 months ago at Keeneland before making her way to Royal Ascot and Wesley Ward looks set to debut another couple of two-year-olds on Wednesday evening.

9.12 Keeneland

The aforementioned filly hasn't been seen since never landing a glove in the Norfolk last year, but Ward deems this the perfect opportunity for her to make her reappearance. She was the only filly in the line-up that day which suggests how highly Ward must think of her and it's a race that has worked out incredibly well so better can be expected of the daughter of Mendelssohn. Worth keeping an eye on.

2.57 Lyon-Parilly

We have some intriguing contests from Lyon-Parilly on Wednesday with a fascinating opening contest as Dolnimour, by Frankel and out of Dolniya runs for the second time having disappointed when a warm favourite first time up. Given the breeding and his lofty entries, a much better showing can be expected for the red-hot Francis-Henri Graffard team.

Croquis finished a length or so ahead of him that day and performed with plenty of credit on that occasion so another good effort can't be ruled out with improvement likely to come.