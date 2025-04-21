Today on Sky Sports Racing: JPR One headlines Sussex Champion Chase at Plumpton

JPR One looks the horse to beat in Monday afternoon's feature Sussex Champion Chase - live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.35 Plumpton - JPR One tops weights in Sussex Champion Chase

Joe Tizzard claimed JPR One was one of his main hopefuls for the season and he would be relatively disappointed with how his season panned out after winning the Haldon Gold Cup. He travelled well for a long way in the Grand Annual before an error two out ended his chances. He is down to 155 now and looks to carry top weight in a competitive BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Chase which will see plenty of pace. Brendan Powell keeps the ride.

Sans Bruit was a runaway winner of the Red Rum Chase at Aintree a couple of weeks ago. He is up 9lb for that victory and if in the same vein will be difficult to pass on the front end. Dan Skelton and Willie Mullins continue their pursuit for the trainers' title with Wesport Cave coming over from Ireland.

3.34 Chepstow - Saint Segal, Jetoile and Bourbali feature

This Class Two Tip Top Clean Convenience Handicap Chase features a lot of old favourites, including Saint Segal for Jane Williams who has had a productive season so far. He finally got himself in the winners' enclosure at Newbury in December and is 9lb higher after some consistent runs.

Image: Saint Segal (right) returns to action

The Ryan Potter-trained Jetoile was last seen finishing sixth at the Aintree meeting in the Topham behind Gentleman De Mee. That was a bounce back to form and he lowers his sights today. Bourbali is another who has been admirably consistent this season given his front-running style, and he will look to operate in the same way again.

Western General completes the shortlist, donning the Brocade Racing colours made famous by Native River. He recorded a 22-length triumph at Hereford the last day and has been consequently raised to a mark of 137.

3.55 Wolverhampton - Midnightattheoasis chases a six-timer

Midnightattheoasis has been in fine form in the last two months with five wins since dropping back to five furlongs. Phil McEntee's five-year-old has been ahead of the handicapper given his winning distances recently. He is up 7lb for this Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Handicap and overall has risen 25lb for his victories. However, he might still not be in the grip of the handicapper and the services of Luke Morris around Dunstall Park offer this horse every chance.

Recon Mission dead-heated with the aforementioned and has been harshly nudged up 7lb for that. The Jennie Candlish-trained Rosenpur has been consistent this all-weather campaign and looks to continue his good run.

Best of the rest

A few potentially eyecatching debutants go to post for the 1.35pm Enjoy Spring Evening Racing April-June Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Wolverhampton, including Karl Burke's Love Olivia. This daughter of Havana Grey was bought for 140,000 guineas by Amo Racing in September and could score first time out under Clifford Lee.

Back at Plumpton, the 4.19pm Gordon And Angela Ashdown Handicap Chase sees Lady Jago attempt to land the hat-trick for the Skelton team. Later on the card, Mullins fields Emerald Poet for his first start in the BetGoodwin Free Bet On Nose Losers Open National Hunt Flat Race, with outgoing champion jockey Harry Cobden taking the ride.