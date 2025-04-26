Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon, Doncaster and Wolverhampton host competitive racing

Ripon, Doncaster and Wolverhampton host racing on a busy Saturday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.35 Ripon - Touch The Moon, Cabera and Sam Hawkens feature

George Scott is a shrewd man when sending a runner to Ripon, boasting a 23-per-cent strike rate at the track since he started training. He brings Touch The Moon here fresh from Bahrain having been successful when winning two races out there. This lad is a half-brother to Middleton Stakes heroine Blond Me and will likely appreciate the step up to a mile and four furlongs on expected good ground. Callum Shepherd gets the leg up for Victorious Racing in this M.C.H. Hutchinson Memorial Trophy Handicap.

Cabera is of interest for Ed Bethell having been a progressive filly for connections last year when going from 80 to 90. She makes her seasonal debut today and is drawn in stall four. William Haggas is another that brings a fierce strike rate to the course - 28 per cent - and has Sam Hawkens lining up today. He has been gelded since his last appearance, and has been dropped 2lbs.

6.25 Doncaster - Last time out winner Dorney Lake faces 10 rivals

Dorney Lake made a winning debut for the Michael Bell yard having been purchased from the John and Thady Gosden team when owned by Godolphin. He's been raised 7lbs for his win at Yarmouth earlier in the month but has run well off higher before and will be primed for this attheraces.com/marketmovers Handicap.

Count d'Orsay comes here chasing a hat-trick - albeit 179 days on from his last win - and lines up for Sean Kirrane and Tim Easterby. His record fresh isn't the most inspiring but he certainly warrants respect now 6lb higher up to a mark of 83.

It's interesting that Jim Crowley takes a ride for Michael and David Easterby here with Call to Action, who could have more to add given his promise in his earlier starts. A mark of 79 could underestimate him, with Jim Crowley booked.

6.15 Wolverhampton - 86-rated Carrados looks to break maiden tag

Wathnan Racing will be hoping that Carrados can break his maiden tag in this Play At The Races Stableduel Novice Stakes after three placings in his first three starts for Archie Watson including in hot Goodwood maidens. He's been allotted a mark of 86 and sets a high standard here. Hollie Doyle steps in to replace the injured James Doyle, who suffered a broken collarbone at Chelmsford last week.

Sudden Flight won despite hanging at Southwell last time and looks to carry the penalty today. He showed plenty of speed that day and has Ethan Jones taking 5lbs off his back once again.

Our Planet was narrowly denied at Wolverhampton in March when going down by a neck. The gelding operation clearly helped and he comes here with a good chance for Clive Cox. The yard has had a slow start to 2025 but may click into gear with a success here.

Best of the rest

The top-level action begins early, with Morphetville playing host to the Australasian Oaks and Robert Sangster Stakes from 7.07am.

At Ripon, cricket fans will be keeping a keen eye on Malinga The Slinger, the horse named after Sri Lanka bowler Lasith Malinga and his distinctive action, who runs for the Tom Dascombe operation in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (4pm). Secret Hideaway is another intriguing newcomer here, representing the in-form Adrian Keatley stable.

At 4.35pm, Empress Of All - a half-sister to Prix Vermeille winner Teona - makes her first appearance in the Download The Raceday Ready App Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes. Also in this race is Arkinthestars, who looked much-improved when only beaten a neck by Wilhelmina at Beverley recently.

Later in the afternoon at Doncaster, Shadwell give another start to their £1.6m purchase Alfareqa. Trained by Owen Burrows, this three-year-old Frankel filly underwhelmed at Kempton back in December but will likely see market support when switching to the turf for the first time for this Onebore Maiden Fillies' Stakes (5.50pm).

The 6.05pm Silver Trophy should also be a competitive affair. Vintage Clarets lines up alongside the likes of Ventura Express and Mondammej.

Across the channel, Gran Diose returns for the Prix Ingre (2.50pm) at Auteuil.

Watch every race from Ripon, Doncaster and Wolverhampton - live on Sky Sports Racing.