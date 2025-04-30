Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ascot Trials Day as well as Brighton and Southwell

It is Ascot Trials Day on Wednesday and we have a busy day of flat action, with racing from Ascot, Brighton and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing…

2.50 Ascot - Speedballs Electrolyte and Big Mojo feature

Electrolyte finished a narrow second in the Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting last year and looks to have strong claims in this eventmasters.co.uk Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes.

The Archie Watson-trained three-year-old ended last season with a Group Three victory in France and a similar effort would see him go close under Ryan Moore.

Big Mojo enjoyed a successful season at two, winning the Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood before running well in defeat at the Breeders' Cup. Mick Appleby's stable star warrants plenty of respect having undergone wind surgery since last seen.

Of the others, Spring Cup Stakes winner Rebel's Gamble steps up in grade, while Arabie is fit from a spin at Deauville earlier this month.

2.15 Ascot - Coltrane bids for Sagaro hat-trick

Coltrane has shown his liking for this venue on several occasions and seeks a hat-trick of wins in this Longines Sagaro Stakes. Andrew Balding's eight-year-old comfortably claimed this race in 2023 and, having outbattled Caius Chorister last season, he will be a short price to make it three in a row.

Divine Comedy just failed to collar Al Qareem on his return at Nottingham and rates the chief threat for Harry Eustace and Ryan Moore. Runner-up in the Ascot Stakes in June, he will hope to step forward and spring a surprise.

Yashin has left the Jessie Harrington yard to join Michael Bell in Newmarket, and a market watch is advised as he sports a first-time tongue-tie on his first start since wind surgery.

1.40 Ascot - Top milers Docklands and Unquestionable clash

A super renewal of this Listed eventmasters.co.uk Paradise Stakes sees 11 head to post over a mile.

Docklands looks a good place to start having finished second in this race last year, and should appreciate this drop in grade having contested Group One company in Australia and Hong Kong most recently.

Unquestionable, a Breeders' Cup winner for Aidan O'Brien in 2023, ran with credit in just two starts last season and makes his debut for the Richard Hannon team. A reproduction of his fourth in the St James' Palace Stakes last June would see him in the money here.

John and Thady Gosden saddle Sardinian Warrior, who racked up an all-weather hat-trick this winter and deserves a crack at the turf.

Best of the rest

1.10 Ascot - Inca Heights and Dickensian both bid to remain unbeaten in a warm two-year-old contest.

3.55 Ascot - Fair fillies' novice where the King's Purple Rainbow faces Godolphin's Victory Queen. Diamond Rain won this last year.

4.45 Brighton - She Went Whoosh looks to follow up.

6.40 Southwell - Ollie Sangster teams up with Valmont, with Kodiac-filly Whisperwood in a nice two-year-old Novice Stakes.

Happy Valley - Zac Purton is in action at the Valley.

Churchill Downs - Ben Curtis and Frankie Dettori are both in action under the Twin Spires.