Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor and Bath host live action

Windsor and Bath are the venues for today's live Flat racing, with all contests being shown on Sky Sports Racing.

4.50 Windsor - Spring Bloom and Many A Star clash

Eight-year-old Many A Star kept on well at Southwell recently in what was a tougher race than he faces here. He has run well here before and was a good third over course and distance off a 1lb higher mark.

Mason Paetel has been in good form this season and gets the leg up on Spring Bloom who looks to have every chance having finished a very respectable second at Goodwood recently.

Havana Pusey was well-backed in the King Richard III Cup when finishing 10th but is fancied to bounce back and hit the frame here under William Carson.

Asinara is relatively unexposed compared to several here and ran a mighty race to finish third following a 238-day layoff recently. She is a big player here with that run under her belt for Charlie Hills.

4.35 Bath - Commanding Prince seeks hat-trick on Handicap debut

Archie Watson's four-year old Commanding Price has won the last twice, which both came at Newcastle under Hollie Doyle. Luke Morris takes over and this unexposed sort is fancied to take another step forward on handicap debut, despite carrying topweight off a mark of 82.

My Ambition has already won three times over course and distance and is likely to go well off a mark of 61 for Denis Coakley.

Richard Hughes' Star Pupil has only been seen on the all-weather surface, notching up three wins. He makes his turf debut here and must be respected under Finley Marsh. His disappointing showing at Chelmsford can be forgiven, as he missed the break.

Thapa Vc finished fourth over ten furlongs at Bath recently and enters calculations, given he is well handicapped and is stepping back to a mile.

Island Bandit is 4lbs below his last winning mark and completes the quintet with Richard Kingscote booked.

4.15 Windsor - Course and distance winner Distant Rumble headlines

Roger Teal's Distant Rumble was in a great position to kick clear when winning convincingly over course and distance last week. He is set to carry a 6lb penalty which is eased with the booking of useful 5lb claimer Tommie Jakes.

The unexposed Initial Blue won at Chelmsford in November on just his second start when sent off 2/1 favourite. Now gelded and representing the powerful Richard Hannon yard, he makes his handicap debut with expectations high.

Handle With Care arrives in solid form with a fine second at Lingfield. A 2lb rise for that effort looks fair, and she should be firmly in the mix once more for the Marco Botti stable.

Ziggy's Ariel and Rare Change complete the shortlist, with the former horse arriving in good form after success at Ripon the last day.

Best of the rest

Beauld As Brass will have to defy a 5lb penalty if he is to land the hat-trick in the 2.15pm Silvershine Turf Services Amateur Jockeys' Handicap at Bath. George Baker's horse looks the best runner in the race, but may be wary of Marley Head who steps back down in trip for the Tizzard team.

Another horse looking to get the treble up on Monday is Triple Double A in the Cameron Smart Memorial Handicap. Co-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, this three-year-old starred over this trip at Yarmouth last time out and has subsequently been handed a 6lb penalty.

Scoville - a half-brother to 2022 Melrose winner Soulcombe - headlines the 3.05pm Gabby Fullbrook Memorial Novice Stakes at Windsor. William Haggas' debutant will meet Persian Vision, who is bred to be useful despite disappointing on his first start at Newmarket recently.

Back at Bath, the 5.10pm Monarch Classic At Bath Racecourse Handicap sees Zappata carry a double penalty.

Watch every race from Windsor and Bath, live on Sky Sports Racing...