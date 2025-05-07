Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chester, Fontwell and Newton Abbott feature

Chester’s May Festival kicks off on Wednesday and we have jumps action from Fontwell and Newton Abbott, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.05 Chester - Aidan O'Brien mob-handed with Lambourn and Thrice in Chester Vase

Aidan O'Brien has won six of the last ten renewals of the Boodles Chester Vase Stakes and sends two darts in this year's renewal. His leading light here is Lambourn, who made a good seasonal reappearance behind stable companion Delacroix in the Ballysax at Leopardstown. He will clearly strip fitter for that run having been no match for the stable companion.

Thrice is the other to feature here having only the three starts previously including finishing fourth in Group Three company when last seen. He was well supported that day but failed to sustain his challenge and will need to do much better than that if he's to take this.

Karl Burke sends his unbeaten Convergent here after winning two races from Redcar so far in his career. He comes here unexposed for a team who are operating at a 20% strike-rate at present.

2.35 Chester - Minnie Hauk, That's Amore and Queen Of Thieves feature in Cheshire Oaks

Minnie Hauk cost a whopping €1.85 million as a yearling and got her head in front on the second time of asking at Leopardstown last October. She led throughout and showed a tenacious attitude on the front end to win nicely at the line. She still looked a shade green in front and will surely progress plenty of two to three, but connections will be hoping she can make the perfect start in the Weatherbys ePassport Cheshire Oaks.

That's Amore made an impressive start to her racing career, winning by six lengths on debut at Newbury last season on heavy ground. She is a full-sister to Persica who we saw win impressively in Group Two company at Newmarket last month. This looks a lot hotter than her debut and will need to improve plenty for a stable who are just beginning to hit form.

Being a sister to Cracksman means a relatively lofty reputation and Queen Of Thieves may not be in his league yet, but she strutted her stuff at Yarmouth last time out, winning by 11 lengths. She tests deeper waters this afternoon and could be dangerous on the front end given her fitness edge.

3.40 Chester - Hammer The Hammer chases the hat-trick

Kevin Ryan trained Hammer The Hammer could have Listed-class potential given the style he destroyed his rivals at Southwell. He won by six lengths, showing plenty of speed on the front end which will be needed here today in the Love Federal Capital Handicap. He carries a six-pound penalty for that victory and looks likely to rise even more in the weights after that performance.

Bob Mali ran creditably on soft ground in a hot three-year-old handicap on his return at Newmarket, bumping into a potentially smart rival. The form has been franked since and the handicapper has only given him a one-pound rise so he could be on a dangerous mark if the ground isn't too fast.

Diligently sprung an upset on his last start of the season when winning a valuable sales race at York for Clive Cox. He could continue his progression and the plum draw give him a chance but he will have his work cut out against race-fit rivals.

Best of the rest

1.18 Compiegne - Grade Three action

Kamaro D'Huez, Le Listrac, Game Of Storm, Uncheckable, Jiulietta Ghia and Konfiance Allen all clash in the Grade Three Prix Romati at Compiegne having bumped into each other in the Prix Journaliste over this course and distance at the start of last month.

Kamaro D'Huez came out on top on that occasion and bids to enhance his impressive strike-rate but has more on his plate, now worse off at the weights with those rivals.

1.30 Chester - Lily Agnes

The Caa Stellar Lily Agnes EBF Conditions Stakes looks another fascinating renewal with six last-time-out winners clashing including dual-winner Ali Shuffle who chases the hat-trick.

Via Marie and Miss Piggle both hail from good sources of two-year-old's and Social Exclusion represents James Owen's yard having impressed in a three-runner race at Southwell on debut.

1.45 Newton Abbot - Hang in There and Heltenham feature

Heltenham put in an impressive performance at Perth nearly a fortnight ago and returns could prove a warm order to make it two on the bounce in the Kauto The King Handicap Chase.

Yes Indeed is on a rapid rise through the weights, winning two on the bounce and climbing 17 pounds in the process and has more on his plate here but you wouldn't rule out another big run off of joint bottom-weight.

Hang In There, Mayhem Mya and Bourbali also feature in a competitive contest.

2.15 Newton Abbot - Roxane looks to remain unbeaten

Roxanne travelled really strongly for Kielan Woods when making a winning hurdling debut at Ayr last time out and there's a sense that there should be much more to come from the capable mare as she lines up in the Happy 60th Birthday John Garton Novices' Hurdle.

The excellently bred Roadshow lines up for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden and more progression could not be ruled out.