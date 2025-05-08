Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chester May Festival headlines with action also at Brighton and Auteuil

The Chester May Festival headlines our action on Thursday and we have some interesting racing from Brighton and Auteuil, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.05 Chester - Illinois, Absurde and Al Qareem feature in Ormonde Stakes

Aidan O'Brien won the Ladbrokes Big-Value You Can Bet On Ormonde Stakes last year with Point Lonsdale and looks to do the same with Illinois. In nine starts he has never been out of the first three and got his head in-front on his last start in the Prix Chaudenay at ParisLongchamp. This looks a good starting spot for the St Leger runner-up with Ryan Moore taking the ride.

Absurde was last seen bolting up in the Sussex Champion Hurdle and reverts to the flat for the first time since finishing fifth in the Melbourne Cup. He has previous course experience, winning the Chester Stakes, so the course should be no problem.

Al Qareem won the Further Flight last time out showing a gritty attitude on the front end. He is unbeaten at Chester including a victory over the Arc winner Bluestocking, so he looks to have a leading chance in what looks a fascinating event.

2.35 Chester - Mount Kilimanjaro tests Derby credentials in Dee Stakes

The Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes looks wide open this year and Wood Ditton-winner High Stock takes his chance for Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding. The form hasn't been tested yet and the pedigree is a bit of unknown but the trainer has a great record at the track and looks to test deeper waters quickly with this promising colt.

Aidan O'Brien is mob-handed here with Mount Kilimanjaro and Isambard Brunel set to line up in a race he has won 11 times previously, including the last three editions.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the chosen ride for Ryan Moore and was Group One-placed as a two-year-old behind Twain last season in France. He looks sure to go well here.

His stable companion Isambard Brunel sports the first-time tongue-tie after winning at Navan towards the end of the season. He's been mostly campaigned in Britain and has a solid chance here under William Buick.

1.30 Chester - Balmoral Lady, Copper Knight and Roman Dragon line-up

The five-furlong CAA Stellar Handicap is littered with a plethora of course favourites including the winning-most horse at Chester in Roman Dragon. The Hugo Palmer-trained six-year-old has been out in Bahrain and returns here with solid credentials having run well to finish fourth in the race last year.

Copper Knight was in-front of the aforementioned when finishing second in this race last year and loves the track, somewhere he can show off customary early speed and hope to hold on late. He made a solid seasonal debut at Beverley when finishing third and could go well once more from a handy draw.

Balmoral Lady has been progressive in her last four starts and looks to get her head back in front after a solid second in Listed company at Doncaster last year. That has made life difficult for her, having been raised 15 pounds in the handicap which could prove difficult to overcome.

Best of the rest

We have competitive action from Brighton, headlined by Critical Aclaim bidding to get off the mark at the fourth attempt in the Star Sports We Believe In Bookmaking Restricted Maiden Stakes. He's been runner-up on every run so far but this looks a good opportunity for him to get his head in front.

2.05 Chester

Luminare rates a fascinating contender in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes as she represents the red-hot Ollie Sangster outfit and has Ryan Moore. From stall 13, Moore is going to have to work his magic, but you couldn't rule out a big run.

Tricky Tel, Dubai Time and Frio all rate interesting contenders in a competitive heat.

3.40 Chester

El Burhan returns for the first time since running a promising race at Glorious Goodwood last summer in the Louise Keegan Handicap. He was chasing a hat-trick that day so has confirmed he's capable of winning races and connections will be hoping he can continue his progression here.

The Richard Spencer-trained Sex On Fire upped his game with an emphatic display at Haydock on his last start with the first-time visor seemingly doing the trick. They are retained as he bids to follow up here.

4.10 Chester

Box To Box is aiming for a fifth course success in the Halliwell Jones Handicap and arrives here off the back of some fair efforts in Bahrain. He gets the assistance of Oisin Murphy and if getting the breaks, should be competitive.

Liberty Coach has been in the three on seven of his nine starts with three wins in his last four starts, if handling another four-pound rise, he's sure to be on the premises from the plum draw.

Paradoxical racked up a four-timer at the start of the year and returns to turf for the first time in 17 starts.

