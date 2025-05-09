Today on Sky Sports Racing: East India Dock and Zoffee headline Chester Cup clash

It's Ladbrokes Chester Cup day! All eyes will be on the North West at 3.05pm when defending champion Zoffee looks to defend his title, with Triumph Hurdle third East India Dock posing a formidable challenge.

3.05 Chester - Zoffee and East India Dock clash in Chester Cup

The Hugo Palmer-trained Zoffee looks to repeat his victory in this race this year off just a 1lb higher mark. He has looked a shadow of his former self since winning the race last year, but you can trust the Manor House team will have him primed to regain his crown in this year's renewal of the Ladbrokes Chester Cup.

Many fans of the National Hunt game will be aware of the great hurdling qualities East India Dock has however he reverts to the flat after tasting defeat for the first time over obstacles at Cheltenham. He slips into this off a mark of 89 and Harry Davies gets the leg up for the Gredley family.

Joseph O'Brien will look to follow in his dad's footsteps in winning this race with Leinster. He has the services of Ryan Moore after a devastating win on seasonal return showing the gelding operation had worked the oracle.

2.35 Chester - The Foxes takes on six rivals in the Huxley Stakes

The Foxes has become somewhat of an international globetrotter running in the Middle East. He was only a length behind Rebel's Romance in a Group 3 last time and will surely build upon that good run in this Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Huxley Stakes, having solid form in the book.

William Haggas will be hoping to spark more improvement with Space Legend given his gelding operation. However, he already sets a relatively high standard and was last seen finishing fourth - just a length behind Los Angeles - and will look to get back into the winners' enclosure today.

Certain Lad has been an admirable horse for the Channon team and ran creditably again when third in the Group 2 Prix d'Harcourt.

12.43 Saint-Cloud - Uther aiming for more Group 3 glory in Prix Greffulhe

Sights turn to France which sees Uther face Aidan's Phone once again having the Wertheimer owned three-year-old get the better of the Patrice Cottier trained rival. He is a half-brother to leading Arc hope Sosie and Christophe Ferland looks to strike gold here today. Christophe Soumillion gets the leg up on the aforementioned Aidan's Phone for this Prix Greffulhe.

He searches for the four-timer was broken last time but it would be of no surprise should he bounce back today. The Aga Khan owned Midak looks to continue his unbeaten run having won a conditions race at Chantilly in April. Retained rider Mickael Barzalona takes the ride.

Best of the rest at Chester...

The card at Chester opens with the Class 2 CAA Stellar Earl Grosvenor Handicap, ran over the extended seven furlongs at 1.30pm. Never So Brave will be aiming to repeat last year's performance on the Rudy for the Andrew Balding team, having recently transferred from the retired Sir Michael Stoute's yard. He was disappointing when last seen at Ascot but having been gelded in the time since, he may hit the frame again. Of the others, Charlie Fellowes' Gorak showed signs of improvement when stepping down to a similar trip at Haydock the last day and enters calculations under Callum Shepherd.

At 3.40pm, the Osbornes' Flight Leader looks up against it in the Precision Facades Handicap, shouldering topweight off 105. The early stages of the market have seen fair support for Andrew Balding's Warda Jamila, whilst Joe Leavy takes an important 3lbs off Grey Cuban, who boasts a course and distance victory in July last year.

Artisan Dancer could well carry a 3lb penalty to success in the closing Ladbrokes Get Rewarded With Ladbucks Chester Plate Handicap at 4.45pm for the Charlie Johnston team. This five-year-old saw off the reopposing Surrey Belle by a head last time out and don't be surprised if the pair are in the places again this time around.

Elsewhere...

Brave Mission represents Juddmonte in the opening 1.50pm Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Handicap at Ascot, returning from a 245-day break with Rossa Ryan booked. Also going to post is Power Fizz, a nice William Haggas-trained type who was narrowly denied a hat-trick at Goodwood last week.

Also at Ascot, a few eyecatching debutants make their bow in the 2.20pm Juddmonte British EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes, including Harlequin Angel, Supreme Diamond and Society Kiss.

Kieran Shoemark gets a rare ride in the Godolphin blue when he gets on Good Old Days in the 2.55pm Palmer & Co. Champagne Maiden Fillies' Stakes. Her stablemate El Budoor could also be one to watch for Shadwell, whilst Berezka goes for Harry Charlton.

At Ripon, the 5.45pm NHC Educating The Educators EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes could provide the pick of the action with Karl Burke, Richard Hannon and Michael Bell handing runners their first starts.

The 6.20pm Traditional Family Day Sunday 18th May Handicap at the same track sees Zappata handed the monumental task of bringing up the four-timer under an 18lb penalty. Liam Wright takes off 5lbs but it would still be a huge shock if he landed a quartet of straight successes.

Watch every race from Chester, Ascot, Hereford and Ripon - live on Sky Sports Racing...