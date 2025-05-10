Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield Classic trials & Ascot's Victoria Cup headline on jam-packed Saturday

Classic contenders and competitive handicaps are the themes for a jam-packed Saturday on Sky Sports Racing with action from Lingfield, Ascot and Hexham.

3.00 Lingfield - Puppet Master & Stay True represent O'Brien in Derby Trial

Aidan O'Brien has won six of the last 20 renewals of Lingfield's William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes (3.00) and appears to dominate the market once more with two runners this year.

Puppet Master has run two solid races in Group company the last twice which included finishing fourth in the Ballysax. The form of that race looks rock solid with the winner, Delacroix, now 8/1 for the Derby in June and the second, Lambourn, subsequently winning the Chester Vase.

Puppet Master is currently best priced 80/1 for the Derby and, although unlikely to factor in the big one, he will be fancied to win this.

The most unexposed in the field is O'Brien's other runner, Stay True. This son of Galileo was unsurprisingly green on debut but hit the line strong and is expected to build on his debut and could shorten significantly for the Irish Derby.

Frankel colt Rahiebb is not as strong a stayer as the Aidan O'Brien pair but has run well on all three career starts and could take third for Roger Varian and Silvestre De Sousa.

Ralph Beckett's Prince Of The Seas also deserves a mention. A smart winner at Sandown last year, he returned in Epsom's Blue Riband Trial last month, finishing fifth, and could well improve from that effort.

This card begins with a three-runner field in the William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes (1.15), where O'Brien is strongly fancied to be on the scoresheet with Giselle, currently a 16/1 shot for the Oaks itself at Epsom next month. Harpsichord (Simon and Ed Crisford) and Love Talk (Grant Tuer) stand in her way here.

2.40 Ascot - Victoria Cup - Roi De France locks horns with Qirat

There is no shortage of runners, as expected, over at Ascot where the first of 19 home in the Schweppes Victoria Cup (2.40) will take home a handy £51,540.

Qirat runs for the Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan combination but may not welcome the drying ground here, with his best form coming in slower conditions, including when runner-up in a similar contest here in October.

Roi De France's last turf run came in the Cambridgeshire where he was fancied to run a big race but found the ground too soft on that occasion. His form on Good to Firm reads second, first, second, and he rates as a big player to land this big pot back on quick ground.

Image: River Nymph wins the 2021 Victoria Cup for Adam Kirby and Clive Cox

Myal was in great form at the back end of last season, winning his last four before returning with a cracking third in the Spring Mile. He followed that up with victory at Haydock and, although he's up 4lb, he could progress a bit further and go close.

English Oak, Gleneagle Bay and No Retreat complete the shortlist in what will be a competitive and strongly run affair.

3.35 Lingfield - Chartwell Fillies' Stakes - Exciting filly Cathedral headlines

Back at Lingfield, three-year-old Cathedral takes on five older fillies in the Group Three William Hill Chartwell Fillies' Stakes (3.35).

Amo Racing's Too Darn Hot filly looked impressive on debut when scooting clear of rivals on the all-weather surface at Lingfield. She backed it up with a solid run when second to Merrily in the Group Three Oh So Sharp Stakes, beating subsequent 1000 Guineas second Flight. She is the headliner here and has entries in the Irish 1000 Guineas, The Oaks and Coronation Stakes.

Jabaara is an interesting contender for the Varian stable. She has run some excellent races in Listed company and was last seen finishing sixth in the Grade One Jenny Wiley Stakes at Keeneland. She's back in calmer waters here and could give Cathedral something to think about.

Don't miss this!

US trainer Wesley Ward will bid to tee up another Royal Ascot raid when Satisfied Mind takes aim at the $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies (8.30) at Gulfstream Park.

Ward became the first American trainer to taste success at Royal Ascot in 2009 and has since amassed 12 victories at the summer showpiece.