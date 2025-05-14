Today on Sky Sports Racing: Il Est Francais heads Prix du Cher from Compiegne

Il Est Francais' outing in the Prix du Cher from Compiegne accompanies domestic action from Yarmouth and Newton Abbot - live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.12 Compiegne - Il Est Francais stars in a field of eight in the Prix du Cher

A quiet Wednesday afternoon was brightened up with the declaration of Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm's star seven-year-old Il Est Francais, who gained a confidence booster at Lyon Parilly last-time-out. He dominated on the front end and won confidently over hurdles, and looks to get another win under his belt today in the Prix du Cher.

His regular rider James Reveley is aboard and looks to continue his good form.

Nicky Henderson sends a rare runner to France in Aston Martini and top French rider Felix de Giles takes the ride - linking up with his former boss. She was last seen winning at Kempton in a handicap off a mark of 126 and would need to improve significantly if she was to feature on Wednesday.

Kandy Park, trained by Daniela Mele, had a decent prep with him last time at Compiegne and looks to go one better today under Johnny Charron.

1.55 Yarmouth - £725k yearling features for John and Thady Gosden

Lady Bamford teams up with John and Thady Gosden with £725,000 purchase Nandita, who is a half-sister to two winners. Her pedigree is not something to shout home about so on looks she must be amazing given that price tag.

Robert Havlin takes the ride as she looks to be the first two-year-old winner from the Gosden yard in this nagsbet.com 10 Free Bet Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

Ollie Sangster brings Luminare here for Mrs Tabor/Magnier and Shanahan and is bred in the purple given she is a half-sister to Raqiya, who was successful at the Glorious Goodwood festival last year. Harry Davies takes the ride aboard this nicely-bred newcomer.

Highclere Thoroughbred had the chequebook out for Awaken, given she was worth 160,000gns as a yearling. Joining the George Boughey team, she should be well forward to do herself justice on Wednesday under Billy Loughnane.

Of the others, keep an eye on Hazy Cosmic Jane - a half-sister to Single Track Mind, who was useful over a similar trip.

2.25 Yarmouth - Daring Legend, Rhythmic Acclaim and Finbar's Lad feature

A tricky heat sees Daring Legend looking to get back into the winners' enclosure for Michael Appleby and The Horse Watchers, having won over the course and distance off two pounds higher last year.

Mason Paetel takes 7lbs off his back to help aid his cause and he will be dangerous off a mark of 76 in this EveryTip Betting Tips Handicap.

Rhythmic Acclaim is yet to get into the winners' enclosure this season but ran creditably at Newmarket last time, and a repeat of that run would see him go well again.

Still on a high after his Chester Cup success, Harry Davies will be looking to re-enter the winners' enclosure.

Finbar's Lad ventures down from North Yorkshire in search of his first win since June 2023 for John and Sean Quinn. His mark is beginning to ease and he should have a decent chance of going close on Wednesday. He was beaten by four lengths in an all-weather handicap last time out but should fare better switching back to the turf.

Betty Clover has also showed signs of progression since returning from a break and should suit the expected quick ground under Aidan Keeley.

Best of the rest

The Mental Health Awareness Week Fillies' Novice Stakes (3pm) from Yarmouth looks an interesting affair, with John and Thady Gosden saddling the Cheveley Park-owned Pelean, with Robert Havlin booked.

Archie Watson hands a first start to Leo's Choice - a 110,000gns Invincible Spirit filly who is a half-sister to Air Force Jet. Do not be surprised if she makes a winning start partnered with Hollie Doyle.

Nightbird broke his maiden by the barest of margins at Wolverhampton last month and returns to action in the 4.05pm Brandford's Restaurant & Bar Handicap. Callum Shepherd's mount will take on horses such as Another Abbot (Cieren Fallon) and Invincible Crown (Billy Loughnane).

Newton Abbot also plays host to an eight-race National Hunt card, with every contest live on Sky Sports Racing.