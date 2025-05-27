Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Wolverhampton and Auteuil

Brighton and Wolverhampton host our domestic action on Tuesday but we have some interesting jumps action from Auteuil, including a Grade Three contest, live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.10 Brighton - Oj Lifestyle chases a third course win on the bounce

Gary and Josh Moore's Oj Lifestyle is in terrific form, lining up in the Star Sports Handicap off the back of two wins at the track, with the application of the blinkers seemingly doing wonders. If he copes with the drop back in trip it will be tough to stop him in his hat-trick bid.

Course specialist Uncle Dick is one-pound below his last winning mark and looks to strike under regular rider Oliver Carmichael. He made some good late headway on the all-weather when last seen and he returns to a track where he has a 50 per cent strike rate from 14 starts.

Little Boy Blue has also developed a clear liking for this setting and bids for a fifth course success. The 10-year-old won on his first visit to the Sussex course back in 2018 and is also well handicapped to go close on his 10th trip to the track.

Top-weight Intervention and Secret Strength complete the line up.

4.45 Brighton - Mr Ubiquitous bids to land hat-trick

Harry Eustace's gelding Mr Ubiquitous was a ready winner over course and distance last Wednesday and chases the hat-trick under a six-pound penalty in the Starsports.Bet Handicap, which is eased with the booking of three-pound claimer Kaiya Fraser.

Lady Kilonova did not look the most straightforward when hanging right-handed at Wolverhampton last time and Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole opt for first-time cheek-pieces in their bid to help their filly lose her maiden tag.

Last-time-out winner Makes Me Wonder drops back to seven-furlongs here having been successful over the mile at Yarmouth, where he beat a gelding who has since landed a four-timer. He should be competitive, despite the four-pound rise with Taryn Langley back in the saddle.

Callout chased home Mr Ubiquitous last time and will be attempting to reverse that form.

8.42 Wolverhampton - Phaedra looks to shoulder double penalty

The Play At The Races StableDuel Fillies' Handicap looks a unique contest with two fillies attempting to land hat-tricks. Firstly, Phaedra bids to overcome a double penalty for her two recent wins but is clearly enjoying the game. If coping with another quick turnaround, she can give a good account of herself for Richard Hannon, with Sean Levey jocked-up as they try to land the three-timer.

Tralee Girl also attempts to land a hat-trick for trainer Michael Bell. Hector Crouch rides for the first time and she is yet to finish out of the three in four starts, so there could still be much more to come off of what looks a manageable mark.

Spiced Rum is an interesting runner for Kevin Philippart De Foy, having not seen a racecourse since April 2024. That came in a Grade Three contest over hurdles at Cheltenham so clearly has ability, and Clifford Lee attempts to guide this mare to success on her flat debut.

The unexposed Solar Pass was a recent winner on the all-weather at Lingfield and takes a notable step up to a mile-and-a-half on handicap debut for the Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy combination.

Best of the rest

3.50 Auteuil

We have Grade Three action at Auteuil on Tuesday as 10 are set to head to post for a competitive edition of the Prix Christian de Tredern.

5.15 Brighton

Seven line up in the 'Real Johnny G' Gallagher Birthday Handicap Summer Sprint Series Qualifier where the ultra-consistent Rebel Star could take some beating.

6.12 Wolverhampton

Jungle Monarch cost 150,000gns and represents shrewd owner Tony Bloom and the in-form Karl Burke team, who continue to prove that they know how to ready one.

6.42 Wolverhampton

The beautifully-bred Cajole made a promising debut at Newbury and bettered that with a smart performance to get off the mark when beating a nice type at Newcastle.

King Al made the perfect start to his racing career when digging deep to prevail at Haydock last October. He has a lay-off to overcome but clearly has ability and should not be underestimated.

Nahraan represents top connections and hails from a good family, so will be worth keeping an eye on as he makes his belated debut.

Breakdancer, Criminal, Frank Stamper and National Park are all noteworthy contenders.