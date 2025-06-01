Today on Sky Sports Racing: French Derby live from Chantilly with Camille Pissarro heading quality field

It's the French Derby on Sunday as Chantilly hosts a quality day of racing with competitive Group action live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.05 Chantilly - Camille Pissarro and Ridari headline Classic cracker

A cracking renewal of the Group One Prix du Jockey Club sees Camille Pissarro headline a field of 18.

Aidan O'Brien's son of Wootton Bassett showed excellent form as a two-year-old and he produced a huge effort to finish third in the French 2000 Guineas on his last start. If he improves for this step up in trip, he will be a force to be reckoned with and it is not hard to see why he heads the betting under Ryan Moore.

Ridari is well suited by a fast pace, and he caught the eye when staying on well behind O'Brien's charge in the Guineas and must be feared trying this new trip for the first time.

Plenty have chances, including Luther who ran well from a wide draw behind Camille Pissarro and Ridari. Detain is also worth a mention having caught the eye in the same contest, while Cualificar may be the pick of the Andre Fabre trio.

1.40 Chantilly - Top-class sprinter Kind Of Blue returns

All eyes will be on Group One sprinter Kind Of Blue as he makes his reappearance in the Group Three Prix du Gros-Chene.

The James Fanshawe-trained four-year-old rounded off last season by taking the British Champions Sprint at Ascot and rates the one to beat in this lesser grade. He will be expected to take this before tackling the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Coto De Caza claimed the Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket when last seen in October and Simon and Ed Crisford's progressive three-year-old rates a huge danger if in similar form here.

Ciao Pa' is next best, with the busy Ponntos attempting to make it back-to-back wins in this contest.

5.35 Chantilly - Junko bids for back-to-back victories

Junko looks the pick in a small but select edition of the Group Two Grand Prix de Chantilly.

Andre Fabre's six-year-old is a dual top-level winner, who claimed this race last season, and is expected to strip fitter for his recent defeat behind Arrow Eagle.

Jean-Claude Rouget's Arrow Eagle has gone from strength to strength in 2025 and produced a career best when beating these rivals in Group Three company. This well-bred type is sure to be involved with more improvement on the cards.

Sibayan and Mont De Soleil complete an excellent quartet.

Best of the rest

2.20 Chantilly

The Prix de Sandringham has been won by some nice types in previous years, including last season's subsequent Prix de Diane winner Sparkling Plenty and this year's edition features some talented performers with Betty Clover, Godspeed, Ghoufrann and 10-length debut winner Vadinska lining up.

3.50 Chantilly

Arabie is making a fifth trip to French shores on Sunday, this time in the Listed Prix Marchand d'Or in what looks another competitive heat on a quality day of action.

Soldier's Heart also rates as a fascinating contender for the Crisford team returning from a long absence, but he showed plenty of promise as a two-year-old and better will be expected at three.

5.00 Chantilly

Sunly bids to enhance her already impressive record in the Group Three Prix de Royaumont, where she steps up to a mile and a half for the first time.

Eleganz and Rabbit's Foot also arrive here unbeaten and Secret Of Love and Indalimos hold good claims in what looks another interesting contest.