Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jumps and flat action from Lingfield, Southwell and Wolverhampton

We are racing across both codes on Tuesday with flat action from Lingfield and Wolverhampton, and we're jumping at Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing...

7.15 Lingfield - Beckford's Folly represents Godolphin

All eyes will be on this exciting Highbet Acca Odds Boost / EBF Novice Stakes where a well-bred field of six head to post for a strong match-up that includes Godolphin's colt Beckford's Folly. William Buick heads to the Surrey track for his only ride on the card and will be hopeful this son of Lope De Vega can make a winning debut.

Owen Burrows' Lohoobb only beat two home when finishing 16th at Newbury on debut but that contest has already produced three winners. He pulled too hard that day and may settle better with that experience under his belt.

He is closely related to several winners, including Group Three-winner Maamora.

Shaatir, a Havana Grey colt, is another to note having run a very respectable third on debut at Chepstow. He represents Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle.

The Crisfords' Balthamos is a brother to Coventry Stakes winner Berkshire Shadow. With Harry Davies in the saddle, he could be an exciting two-year-old for the yard.

Daretobedifferent was third in a good novice behind Godolphin's Dance To The Music and gets the five-pound fillies' allowance, which could prove the difference with David Egan in the saddle.

Paranjape completes the line-up for Sean Woods.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Red-hot Two B Tanned seeks a five-timer

Julie Camacho was probably surprised when her four-year-old filly Two B Tanned landed a 25-1 success on just her second run for the yard having switched from George Scott. She has not put a foot wrong since, winning her next three, and is fancied to land the five-timer here in the Download The Raceday Ready App Fillies' Handicap, with her five-pound penalty offset by claimer Tom Kiely-Marshall.

Luisa makes her handicap debut for the James Fanshawe team and a mark of 65 could prove lenient, especially after having excuses over course and distance recently. With that run under her belt, she should strip fitter this time.

Flaine took advantage of a pace collapse at Wolverhampton last time and it was no surprise to see her plugging on, given she stays further. If there is another strong pace to aim at, she will be bang there under Richard Kingscote.

Romantic Spirit, Lhebayeb and the slow-starting City Escape complete the shortlist.

7.45 Lingfield - Last-time-out winners Glamorous Breeze and Sugar Hill Babe clash

Five-year-old Sugar Hill Babe got an ideal set-up at Nottingham last time when being allowed to dictate the pace from the front, and left enough in reserve to kick for home. The handicapper has taken no chances, raising her six pounds for that success, and she may not get her own way up front this time in the Highbet Traders Treble Odds Boost Handicap.

Glamorous Breeze will be playing her cards late but is often well positioned to pick up the pieces. She is in good form, having won two of her last three, and looks a big player here.

Tourist disappointed when sent off 7-2 favourite on his second run for Robert Cowell, having made a winning start for the yard. If he can bounce back from that effort, he should be competitive.

Master Of My Fate is creeping down to a good mark now and, off 82, looks a danger. One Night Stand is another to note, running off one-pound below his last winning mark.

Best of the rest

2.30 Southwell

Since the turn of the year, Harel Du Marais has hardly put a foot wrong, racking up a good sequence of efforts. He gives weight away to all in what looks a trappy contest, with course and distance scorer Neigh Botha and recent emphatic Sedgefield-winner Delpotro lining up.

3.00 Southwell

Last-time-out winners Bective Abbey, Montregard and Do No Wrong are set to clash in the Grace & Dotty Fedora's And Feathers Handicap Chase.

7.00 Wolves

Noble Consort has made good progress recently and is chasing a hat-trick in the Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Handicap where he faces five course and distance winners, including Collusion, who is on for a four-timer.