Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las, Lingfield and Uttoxeter

We have racing from across both codes on Thursday with Ffos Las, Lingfield and Uttoxeter all hosting competitive action, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.20 Lingfield- Keybaar, Lazzar and Henry Tudor clash

A classy renewal of the bet365 Maiden Stakes at Lingfield sees Keybaar, Lazzar and Henry Tudor clash over six furlongs.

The William Haggas-trained Keybaar made an encouraging debut when third at Kempton in April and should improve from that experience with Tom Marquand in the plate.

Lazzar is an 80-rated gelding who finished third in his last two starts and wears headgear for the first time, under seven-pound claimer, Donagh Murphy.

Henry Tudor, a 320,000 gns yearling purchase from Book 2, makes his debut for the Simon and Ed Crisford team and a market watch is advised.

Andrew Balding's Musical Angel and debutant Shavkat rate best of the rest.

3.00 Uttoxeter- Ludlow winner Lady Jago takes on Lost Connections

The in-form Lady Jago headlines the field for the Quinnbet.com Mares' Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter.

Dan Skelton's six-year-old has won three of her last four starts over fences and should be popular, with Harry Skelton taking the ride.

Sean Bowen's ride, Lost Connections, finished second on her final start for Katy Price and heads up in trip on debut for Jake Coulson.

Scarlet O'Tara was last seen finishing down the field in a Grade Two Handicap at Newbury and should appreciate this drop in grade.

Ben Pauling saddles Harrys Hope who returned with a solid second at Warwick last month and reverts to fences under Ben Jones (also declared at Warwick on Wednesday).

9.00 Ffos Las- Twist of Fatecatch bids for second hurdles success

Twist of Fatecatch looks the one to beat in the Celtic Subaru Supporting Ffos Las Racecourse Handicap Hurdle at Ffos Las.

Neil Mulholland's charge won on his penultimate start over this distance at Fontwell before finishing a close-up third at Worcester. Three-pound claimer Dylan Johnston takes the ride and he is likely to be fancied off the same mark.

Mohawk Chief has been in the placings on all three of his starts this year and should run well under James Bowen for the Mickey Bowen team.

The highly rated D'Jo Dela Barriere drops back to his best distance and Eleanor Williams clams a handy seven-pounds.

New Found Fame gets his preferred ground having run disappointingly last time, while Land Afar debuts for Daniel Bourne.

Best of the rest

2.20 Lingfield-

Star Legend chases a treble for the James Owen stable in the 6 horses Challenge At bet365 Handicap.

3.50 Lingfield -

The bet365 Handicap looks a fascinating contest where Gallant, Padua and Transparent will be popular in their bids to get back on track.

6.15 Ffos Las-

Do It Like A Dude was third last time out following a 737-day break and even better can be expected in the Celtic Subaru Novices' Hurdle.

4.00 Uttoxeter -

Course and distance winner Salley Gardens chases the hat-trick in the Grace & Dotty Country Clothing Handicap Chase on his debut for Jake Coulson.

9.02 Saratoga -

We have Graded action from across the pond where Pandora's Gift runs for Miguel Clement in Grade Two company at Saratoga.