Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bangor-on-Dee, Bath, Doncaster and Saratoga

Ahead of a Classic weekend, we have some competitive races from Bangor-on-Dee, Bath and Doncaster as well as Grade One action from Saratoga, live on Sky Sports Racing...

7.50 Doncaster - Native Instinct and Up The Pace contest strong handicap

A super race for the grade sees the in-form pair Native Instinct and Up The Pace headline this WPCC See It. Treat It. Appeal Handicap at Doncaster.

The Ed Bethell-trained Native Instinct showed the benefit of a gelding operation when winning nicely on his third start at Redcar in October and looks one to follow in handicaps this summer. His form looks strong, and he ought to prove progressive back up to the seven-furlongs.

Up The Pace made a winning reappearance at Ascot last month and, having shown a great attitude on that occasion, he cannot be ruled out under Kieran Shoemark.

James Fanshawe's topweight Philanthropist wasn't beaten far on that same Ascot card and rates best of the rest.

2.15 Bangor-On-Dee - Baskerville looks to follow up Stratford success

Baskerville made a winning chase debut when scoring by 12 lengths at Stratford last month and will be fancied to follow up in the Castle Mews Windows Novices' Handicap Chase despite an eight-pound rise in the weights.

Fergal O'Brien saddles Full Monty who ran well for his first run of the year when finishing second at Worcester last month and should strip fitter here.

Lune De La Mer continues to run well without winning, including when second at Southwell on her last start, but he could prove vulnerable off this three-pound higher mark.

6.05 Doncaster- Last-time winners Daiquiri Bay and Regal Ulixes clash

Andew Balding's Regal Ulixes is a notable contender in the Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Supports WPCC Novice Stakes having beaten the highly-regarded King Of Cities when winning at Newbury in September, and he must be feared with a first-time hood fitted under P J McDonald.

Daiquiri Bay stepped forward nicely from his debut third to win comfortably at Chester last month. The form has taken a few knocks, but he remains capable of better especially when tackling further.

The Roger Varian-trained Yaa Min was purchased for £370,000gns at the Tattersalls Foal sale and was never able to land a blow on debut at Newcastle last November but, given his pedigree, much more will be expected this year.

Antrim is out of a half-sister to Enable and the Gosdens will be hoping to make amends for two disappointing performances in better company.

Best of the rest

6.40 Doncaster

Mudbir is a half-brother to Group One winners Mostahdaf and Nazeef, and opened his account in fine style at Chelmsford on his last start. He faces an interesting task, giving weight away to some fascinating contenders in the Hits Radio Proudly Supports WPCC Novice Stakes.

6.55 Bath

Far Above Dream has made the move over from Ireland and debuts for James Owen in the Hampton By Hilton Bath City Handicap, where he faces some unexposed sprinters looking to make a name for themselves.

2.50 Bangor

Last-time winners Sir Tivo and Finest View clash in the SG Estates Handicap Chase with the 11-year-old Sir Tivo looks to add to his 10 chase wins.

12.04 Saratoga - Grade One Just A Game Stakes

Simon and Ed Crisford's Choisya contests Grade One Just A Game Stakes.

10.46 Saratoga - Grade One Acorn Stakes

Unbeaten filly Good Cheer bids to follow up her impressive Kentucky Oaks victory in the Grade One Acorn Stakes, hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year's heroine Thorpedo Anna.