Today on Sky Sports Racing: Journalism and Sovereignty clash in Belmont Stakes plus five domestic cards

There’s a mouth-watering rematch worth staying up for in the Belmont Stakes plus five domestic cards, all live on Sky Sports Racing this Saturday.

12.04am Saratoga - Journalism & Sovereignty meet again in Belmont Stakes

If the Derby at Epsom and a jam-packed schedule elsewhere on Sky Sports Racing wasn't enough, racing fans will be treated to a fascinating renewal of the Belmont Stakes (12.04am) at Saratoga on Saturday night.

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty returns to again take on Journalism, who franked that form with victory in the Preakness next time out.

Those two heavyweights dominate much of the pre-race talk and the betting market, but don't forget Baeza, who stayed on into third at Churchill Downs.

And, for British viewers, there is a raider to cheer on with Heart Of Honor looking to upset the big names at the top and provide father and daughter duo Jamie and Saffie Osborne with their biggest career success.

6.15pm Doncaster - Prolific Scarlet Moon chases four-timer

Back at home, Scarlet Moon bids for a four-timer in the Mike Berrys 70th Birthday Celebration Handicap at Doncaster.

The Archie Watson-trained three-year-old has gone from strength to strength this spring winning his last three starts with a bit to spare and his trainer now adds cheekpieces as he heads up in class.

Daniel Muscutt takes the ride on the double seeking Pole Star, who heads up in trip after his success at Haydock last time out.

Ralph Beckett saddles topweight Anniversary, who ran disappointingly at York for his first run of the year, however he wears blinkers for the first time, with Edward Greatrex on board.

Way of Start is worth noting after his third start after a gelding operation.

Image: Doncaster, Worcester Chepstow, Hexham and Lingfield are all live on Sky Sports Racing this Saturday

5.25 Worcester - I'm A Starman takes on Faded Fantasy

Mark Rimell's I'm A Starman has enjoyed a spectacular season, winning his last three starts, including when successful over this course and distance last month. He could prove hard to beat off this 6lb penalty.

The in-form Christian Williams saddles two runners, with Faded Fantasy being the pick after his recent success at Southwell in March. Stablemate Captain's Pick returns from a 321-day break.

Climate Precedent runs for Ryan Potter for the first time, after 233 days off the track.

6.37 Lingfield - Odin Legacy & Salamanca City bid for a double

In-form duo Odin Legacy and Salamanca City headline a field of seven for this feature Ben Martin Big Birthday Bash Handicap at Lingfield.

Topweight Odin Legacy scored for the second time in just seven starts when seeing off Appier at this track last month and he merits plenty of respect in this similar contest.

James Fanshawe's Salamanca City bounced back to form when winning at Haydock in April and he bids for a double under claimer Kaiya Fraser.

Afloat is worth a mention having scored on his penultimate start before finishing a respectable third at Kempton.

Watch the Belmont Stakes plus every race from Doncaster, Worcester, Chepstow, Hexham and Lingfield all live on Sky Sports Racing.