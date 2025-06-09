 Skip to content

Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Southwell and Windsor feature live on Monday

In Monday's feature, Regal Envoy bids to extend his fine spell in the Sprint Series Qualifier at Windsor but a career-high mark makes life more difficult; we have competitive action across both codes, with racing also from Brighton and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing from 2.25pm

Sunday 8 June 2025 18:00, UK

Windsor hosts today's live racing
Image: Windsor hosts live racing on Monday evening

We have a busy Monday ahead of us with jumps racing from Southwell, while Brighton and Windsor host Flat action, all live on Sky Sports Racing...

7.00 Windsor - Competitive Sprint Series Qualifier

Regal Envoy has made rapid progress this season, winning two of his last three starts and taking his form to a new level for the William Knight yard, but more will be required if he is to land the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap.

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Change Sings was only just denied over this course and five-furlong distance last time out and another bold bid can be expected off a three-pound higher mark.

Miraculous has yet to be out of the first two in three starts to date and drops back down from seven furlongs in a bid to return to winning ways for the Roger Varian yard.

Miss Attitude, Adrestia and Rosario also feature in a deep contest.

2.40 Southwell - Previous winners Sir Rock and Eightytwo Team clash

Our opening contest at Southwell sees two fine-margin winners clash in the Join Southwell Golf Club Handicap Chase.

Sir Rock pinged out in front and never saw a rival to win convincingly at Fontwell last time out and connections will be hopeful he can defy his mark of 98.

Eightytwo Team showed a good attitude to score at Warwick, seemingly under pressure turning into the straight but she kept on finding and reeled in the eventual second with a big leap at the last before going on to win by seven lengths.

Sean and Mickey Bowen combine with Karavomylos who went off favourite to make a winning reappearance after a good stint on the sidelines and should strip much fitter for that here.

4.32 Brighton - Time Patrol bids for four-timer

Tony Carroll is no stranger to success at Brighton and you would not put it past his runner Time Patrol notching up the four-timer in the Get Raceday Ready Handicap.

Carroll's gelding has shown a great turn of foot inside the closing stages of his three wins, and connections will be hoping for much of the same if he is to extend this run.

Last-time-out scorer Zu Run took a good step forward to win over this track and trip, putting clear daylight between himself and his rivals on the run-in and can make a bold bid as he attempts to follow up.

Marsh Benham has also had success over the course and seven-furlong distance and was a smart winner at Newbury on his penultimate start, but looks up against it off this new mark.

Best of the rest

6.30 Windsor - Nahraan made a taking debut at Wolverhampton just under a fortnight ago and another big run will be expected for the John and Thady Gosden team.

8.30 Windsor - Ocean Heights looks to have improved drastically in his last two starts and a four-pound rise may not be enough to stop him from racking up the hat-trick.

