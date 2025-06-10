Today on Sky Sports Racing: Onethreefivenotout back at the crease at Fontwell with Wolverhampton also live on Tuesday

We have racing across both codes on Tuesday with jumps racing from Fontwell and Flat action from Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing...

7.50 Fontwell - Onethreefivenotout bids to follow up

Onethreefivenotout was an easy winner last time out at Newton Abbot and bids to follow up in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Handicap Chase for Paul Nicholls, who has a healthy 33 per cent strike-rate when sending runners to Fontwell.

Belgarum put in a career-best effort when winning comfortably at Newton Abbot last time out and, given the manner of the victory, it would be unsurprising to see him make another bold bid here for Freddie Gingell and Joe Tizzard.

Morfee has been suffering from a case of seconditis of late with three runner-up finishes in his last four starts and may need a bit extra if he is to break that trend, but he should be on the premises.

6.20 Fontwell - She Is For Me Boys hoping to enhance reputation

After finishing second on her rules debut, She Is For Me Boys went on to break her maiden in impressive fashion here last time out and bids to enhance her portfolio in the Play At The Races StableDuel Novices' Hurdle for the Gavin Sheehan and Jamie Snowden combination.

Oh My Guinness finished a long way behind She Is For Me Boys in that contest but that was her first start over obstacles and better can be expected as she is now seven pounds better off.

Gold Link, for Emma Lavelle, has a rating of 104 and connections will be hoping a second wind operation has worked its magic as he attempts to return to winning ways.

2.45 Wolverhampton - Sunny Smile could boost Underwriter form

Sunny Smile makes his second start having been in the chasing pack behind the well-thought-of Underwriter on debut. He faces some interesting rivals in his bid to get off the mark in the Highbet Bet £10 Get £30 EBF Maiden Stakes.

Booziebrunch showed plenty of promise on debut but there is also untapped potential among the unraced rivals with the well-bred Comic Strip debuting for Simon and Ed Crisford, and it is interesting to see Michael O'Callaghan sending Kodiac-colt Ninth Crusade over from Ireland.

The talented She's Quality's full sister, She's Divine also lines up for Mark and Billy Loughnane.

Best of the rest

3.15 Wolverhampton

Peregrine Falcon was thought good enough to run in the Albany Stakes this time last year but 12 months on she is still looking to break her maiden and lines up in the Highbet Weekly Racing Rewards Club Restricted Novice Stakes. She could not live with Carrados on her last start but only went down by a nose on her penultimate run and a return to that form should see her go close now back up in trip.

Azure Zain and Mister Invincible both ran at Wolverhampton last time out and will look to improve on their fourth and fifth places respectively and, given their unexposed profiles, there is plenty of reason to think they can.