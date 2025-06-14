Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chester, Bath, Hexham and Uttoxeter feature on action-packed Saturday

Jouncy and Frankie's Dream contest this afternoon's feature race from Chester, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.20 Chester - Jouncy and Frankies Dream fancied for feature

Andrew Balding saddles Jouncy who will be fancied for this valuable Ladbrokes Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Handicap at Chester.

Having won a Goodwood maiden last summer, this Juddmonte-owned horse ran a cracker to finish runner-up in a Group 3 at Kempton. Gelded over the winter, he has run with credit in his last two starts and should appreciate the drop into handicap company under Hollie Doyle.

Frankie's Dream must be feared after winning at York last month, while Julie Camacho's Milford merits respect after his narrow third at York last time. Aidan Brookes' 3lb claim will help the chances of Miami Matrix, whilst Triple Double A will be aiming to rediscover his form after a disappointing couple of outings.

2.33 Bath - Flash Harry bids to follow up under a penalty

Clive Cox saddles Flash Harry who built on his debut effort to comfortably claim a Wolverhampton maiden by over eight lengths. The form of his debut has been franked several times, and this exciting gelding should take this before heading into Pattern races.

Hi Lord got off the mark on his second start at Catterick in October and rates a fascinating contender on debut for the Keiran Burke team.

The Andrew Balding-trained 78-rated Pianoforte rates best of the remainder, but don't discount In The City who demonstrated improvement for Ray Dawson on his last start.

6.28 Hexham - Red-hot Miss Maverick seeks a hat-trick

Gary Hanmer's Miss Maverick has been in fine form of late winning her last two starts impressively and she is taken to overcome a 6lb penalty in this better grade Tileform Handicap Hurdle.

Fingal's Hill scored for the seventh time over hurdles when seeing off Ike Sport at Aintree in May and looks the chief threat despite shouldering topweight under Henry Brooke.

Others to note include course specialist Well Educated and Ballystone, who is partnered with the mercurial Harry Cobden.

Best of the rest

Now an 11-year-old, the Tim Easterby-trained Copper Knight will look to follow up victory at Pontefract the last day, stepping up in class for Chester's Precision Facades Handicap at 2.10pm. Cinque Verde could be one to beat however, having been unlucky the last twice for Tony Carroll.

Bubbles Wonky and Claymore look set to battle it out on the Roodee in the 2.45pm Horseradish Catering & Events Handicap before a competitive London Essence Handicap (4.30pm) sees the likes of Archduke Ferdinand, Prince Of Pillo and Eye Of Dubai go to post.

At Bath, Butterfly Beach - a 470,000gns purchase by Lady Bamford - makes her debut for the Ed Walker team in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Fillies' Novice Stakes. Donning the Valmont colours, Whisperwood is also entitled to improve after back-to-back fourths.

The feature Excloosive Event Hire Novices' Limited Handicap Chase from Uttoxeter sees Gale Mahler take on Willie Shake Hands and top-weight Anyharminasking.