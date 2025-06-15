Today on Sky Sports Racing: Shes Perfect headlines in the Diane

Chantilly stage the Group One Prix de Diane on Sunday and we have competitive domestic action from Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.05 Chantilly - Shes Perfect and Bedtime Story lock horns

Charlie Fellowes and Basher Watts return to France seeking revenge in the Group One Prix de Diane at Chantilly.

First past the post in the French 1000 Guineas, Shes Perfect was cruelly demoted to second after causing interference and will head the market as she steps up in distance under Kieran Shoemark.

That form would give her an excellent chance, but plenty will have each-way claims including Bedtime Story. Aidan O'Brien's daughter of Frankel landed the Chesham on her second start last season before rattling off a four-timer. She has struggled since, when tackling Group One company, but she's had her excuses and this step up to a mile and a quarter should suit.

Others to note include Diane third and fifth Mandanaba and Better Together, who have strong credentials for classy connections.

3.30 Doncaster - Recent winners Tarriance and Bomba Del Mundo clash

Promising three-year-olds Tarriance and Bomba Del Mundo clash in this Turn The Page And Read "Confined" Novice Stakes at Doncaster.

Andrew Balding saddles the Juddmonte colt Tarriance who stepped forward from his debut to run out an easy winner at Beverley in May and with this mile and a half trip looking ideal, he rates a useful prospect.

Bomba Del Mundo will ensure it is not plain sailing however as she burst onto the scene when winning a Windsor maiden by two-lengths last month. Green on that occasion, she could have plenty of improvement for her trainer Hilal Kobeissi.

Gravitas and Port George were behind those two rivals last time out but arrive here on much better terms this time around.

5.35 Chantilly - In-form Surabad takes on Hotheaded

A super renewal of this Group Three Prix du Lys sees Surabad face Hotheaded.

Francis-Henri Graffard has a battalion of top-class individuals and Surabad has looked particularly useful in winning his last two starts. The form of his latest Listed success has been franked, and he deserves a crack at this better grade.

Hotheaded oozed class when making a spectacular winning debut at Saint-Cloud last month and this well-bred colt rates a huge danger as he heads up in class under Alexis Pouchin.

Rafale Design will be hoping to follow up his Group Three Prix Hocquart success and Croquis will hope to reverse ParisLongchamp form with Surabad.

Best of the rest

1.05 Chantilly - Group Three Prix du Bois

Group Three for two-year-olds where Imperial Me Cen features and Karl Burke runs the unbeaten Ali Shuffle, as well as stablemate Meelaf.

4.25 Chantilly - Listed Prix Pawneese

Colin Keane rides Juddmonte's Latakia in a Listed contest, William Haggas and Tom Marquand combine with Chorus.

5.35 Chantilly - Group Three Prix Bertrand du Breuil

A competitive Group Three heat with Marhaba Ya Sanafi, Vertbois, Fort Payne and Zabiari all clashing, Point Lynas also features for Callum Rodriguez and Ed Bethell.

3.00 Doncaster -

Two-year-old maiden for fillies and Artanis catches the eye for the Boughey team. Homestrait has been second in all three starts to date and should be competitive once more.

4.05 Doncaster -

Class Four contest with Savvy Kingdom and Mount King among eight set to line up.