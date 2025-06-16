Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow, Wolverhampton and Windsor host live action

Windsor, Chepstow and Wolverhampton all open their doors for competitive cards on the eve of Royal Ascot.

7.30 Windsor - Havanagreattime and Durham Castle clash in feature

The Fitzdares Sprint Series Qualifier Handicap (Windsor Sprint Series Qualifier) is the feature on Windsor's card and possibly across the day in general.

A solid winner at this level in Havanagreattime meets the unexposed Durham Castle, who would appear to be better than this level despite regression on his last start.

These two look to have the race between them but Sir Les Patterson got back to winning form at Wolverhampton on his second-last start alongside the likes of Al Barez who is likely to be there or thereabouts when reopposing today.

Stanley Spencer has demonstrated consistency over the last 12 months, not finishing outside of the first four in any of his seven outings. This James Tate-trained runner switches to turf for the first time since being gelded in August 2023, and could be one to watch.

3.30 Chepstow - Romanovich seeks forth Chepstow win

The renewal of the Betting Sites Handicap (Chepstow Mile Series Qualifier) brings to light Romanovich, who looks to notch his fourth win from nine starts, this time in South-East Wales.

Romanovich looks to defy a 4lb rise after he won over seven furlongs at the track on May 30. That increase by the handicapper may not be enough to stop this course specialist as one could envisage him pulling out more if required.

In a trappy handicap he faces a winner in Diddy Man, who scored on his penultimate appearance. Still off a mark of 65, he could go close under Rab Havlin.

The rest are remarkably out of form, but Flatley could improve if connections have solved a medical issue which caused him to bleed at Nottingham the last day.

6.40 Wolverhampton - Queensland Boy chases hat-trick

The Get Raceday Ready Handicap from Dunstall Park is headlined by Queensland Boy who is chasing the hat-trick for the Ian Williams team.

He has been hiked up 8lbs since tasting course and distance success by four lengths on May 19 before appearing similarly convincing at Lingfield ten days later. The hat-trick is more than on the cards, with Ryan Kavanagh's 5lb claim potentially coming in handy for connections.

Grand Duchess Olga brings some good recent form, whilst top-weight Abraaj has his second run after undergoing wind surgery. Fashionelle - who is owned and trained by Toby Forbes - will look to go one better after finishing as runner-up twice.

Watch every race from Chepstow, Windsor and Wolverhampton - live on Sky Sports Racing...