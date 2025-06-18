Today at Royal Ascot: Aidan O'Brien's Los Angeles and Anmaat set for Prince Of Wales's Stakes battle

Royal Ascot awaits a rematch between Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Los Angeles and runner-up Anmaat in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes - live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the races of the week sees top middle-distance performers Los Angeles and Anmaat lock horns in the Group One Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Los Angeles got the better of Anmaat when the pair met in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last month and Aidan O'Brien's three-time Group One winner could prove hard to pass once again as he seeks the hat-trick under Ryan Moore.

Anmaat should strip fitter on this second start of the campaign and, given the way he travelled in Ireland, he rates an obvious threat for Owen Burrows and Jim Crowley. He has previous form at Ascot too, having seen off Calandagan to win the QIPCO British Champion Stakes back in October.

Map Of Stars has done little wrong in his short career, winning five of his seven starts. Having chased home subsequent Prix d'Ispahan winner Sosie in the Prix Ganay, he looks capable of better - although doubts remain about his suitability to good to firm ground.

Brigadier Gerard runner-up Ombudsman completes the shortlist for Godolphin and the Gosdens. This lad enjoyed an unbeaten campaign as a three-year-old and possibly needed the run the last day at Sandown. Expect him to be in the mix under William Buick.

3.05 Royal Ascot - Shackleton and Scandinavia fancied for Ballydoyle

O'Brien's pair Shackleton and Scandinavia are fancied to provide the trainer with a record-breaking ninth Queen's Vase success.

Shackleton, the pick of Moore, progressed with each start last year, winning a Curragh maiden before finishing third in the 10-furlong Zetland Stakes. Those efforts screamed that he would appreciate a longer trip but, having finished fourth of five on his return, he has a little to prove as he heads up to one mile and six furlongs.

Image: Aidan O'Brien saddles Shackleton at Royal Ascot

Stablemate Scandinavia got off the mark on his appearance at Navan last month and the half-brother to Above The Curve is another who is bred to appreciate this extra distance.

Of the others, the unbeaten Carmers is a fascinating runner for the Paddy Twomey team.

3.40 Royal Ascot - Cinderella's Dream and Fallen Angel clash

Group One winners Cinderella's Dream and Fallen Angel clash in a high-class renewal of the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes.

Charlie Appleby saddles Belmont Oaks winner Cinderella's Dream who put up a sparkling display to run away with the Dahlia Stakes on her first start this spring and a repeat would see her hard to beat stepping slightly down in trip, despite a 3lb penalty.

Image: Cinderella's Dream runs for Charlie Appleby

Fallen Angel, a top-level winner at two and three, made a slightly disappointing seasonal reappearance when down the field in the Lockinge Stakes but must be feared as she dips in grade back against her own sex.

Last year's winner Running Lion looks an each-way player with cheekpieces fitted, while Twomey's One Look - an uber-consistent type since stepping up over a mile - goes again after being beaten by Porta Fortuna at the Curragh recently.

Best of the rest - Royal Ascot

Lennilu and Zelaina look the key players for the latest renewal of the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes to open Wednesday's card in Berkshire. The former, supplemented by US connections after two unbeaten starts Stateside, arguably has a slightly better draw in 13. A potential victim of the stall allocations is O'Brien's True Love, who will have to overcome gate 25.

A huge field of 30 is set to go to post for the Royal Hunt Cup at 5pm, with Roger Varian's My Cloud well-fancied with Silvestre de Sousa in the plate. Charlie Hills has won this race twice since 2019 and sends the 102-rated Ancient Rome into battle. Meanwhile, William Haggas' Bullet Point arrives chasing a five-timer with Tom Marquand booked.

Royal runner Rainbow's Edge tops the field for the Kensington Palace Stakes (5.35pm) before Wathnan Racing field Old Is Gold in the Windsor Castle Stakes finale.

