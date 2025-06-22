Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hexham and Ffos Las host live action

Hexham and Ffos Las open their gates to host competitive National Hunt action - all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.48 Hexham - Beny Nahar Road looks to defy 6lb rise

Last-time-out winner Beny Nahar Road ran out a comfortable winner at Southwell when beating course specialist Neigh Botha and the 6lb rise might not be enough to stop him in this Diana & Malcolm Pearce 50th Wedding Anniversary Handicap Chase.

Sam England's Glory And Honour finished a solid second over course and distance last time and is fancied to go close in the first-time blinkers.

Disco Annie and Scots Poet complete the quartet, with Nathan Moscrop and Conor O'Farrell taking the rides.

3.18 Hexham - Man of Action bids for the hat-trick

Gary Rutherford's in-form five-year-old Man Of Action was a course and distance winner on his penultimate start before staying on well to land the victory at Perth. Dylan Johnston - who takes 3lbs off - keeps the ride and he will prove tough to stop as he bids for the hat-trick in this Greenhead Hotel Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

Harry Bannister gets the leg up on Belladinotte and should have a good chance here following his solid second on yard debut for Sara Ender.

Seven-year-old Foxwood and Brave Adam rate the best of the rest.

3.30 Ffos Las - 575,000gns Magnetite seeks first win

Expensive buy Magnetite looks to build off his more improved third on his last start in the Trade Centre Wales Maiden Stakes. The Ralph Beckett-trained three-year-old is likely to build on that effort and this 575,000gns purchase looks the one to beat with Edward Greatrex in the saddle.

Adaay Dancing represents Stuart Kittow and produced a decent debut to finish fifth at Salisbury last time. He should come on heaps with that run under his belt and looks well set for this step up to seven furlongs.

Of the others, The Hare Rail enters calculations having produced a few promising runs for Roger Teal, whilst Pantani looked much better on his last start at Leicester and should thrive on the expected good-to-firm surface.

