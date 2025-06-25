Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bath, Worcester and Happy Valley live on Wednesday

We have a busy day's racing on Wednesday, with jumps from Worcester as well as Flat action from Bath and Happy Valley, live on Sky Sports Racing...

8.20 Bath - Johnston's Union Island seeks a four-timer

The Charlie Johnston-trained Union Island bids for another success in this Netbet £5,000 Correct Score Jackpot Handicap at Bath.

A winner at Beverley in May, he has racked up a couple of course and distance victories and looks the one to beat as he steps up in class under a six-pound penalty.

Denis Coakley saddles My Ambition, who has three course and distance wins to his name, and having gone close here in May, he should be competitive on a workable mark.

Others to consider include veteran Thapa VC, while Knights Gold was disappointing when favourite at Lingfield last month and will be expected to bounce back under Elizabeth Gale.

2.03 Worcester - Neigh Botha and Jet Of Dreams headline

Jet Of Dreams and Neigh Botha are both fancied for the Step Into Luxury With Purple Granite Handicap Chase at Worcester.

Warren Greatrex's Jet Of Dreams is a consistent performer who has been in the money on 12 of his 14 chase starts, including when third over this course and distance last month. A similar effort would put him in the mix on this slight dip in grade.

Neigh Botha has obvious claims after his good second off this mark at Southwell, but has only tasted success once in 12 starts over fences.

Got Grey tops the weights for Dan Skelton, while Glajou returns from 639 days off.

6.50 Bath - Bring It On and A'ali G contest strong novice

Bring It On and A'ali G clash in the British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

Tom Dascombe's Bring It On has shown ability in both starts to date, including when third at Windsor on his last start, and this looks an ideal opportunity to break his duck at the third attempt.

The Charlie Clover team has been amongst the winners of late and saddled a Royal Ascot runner-up last week. The team send out A'ali G, who impressed when taking a Goodwood seller with a bit to spare and he rates a big danger under Darragh Keenan.

Campenaerts was not beaten by far at Hamilton but will be of interest in handicaps further down the line.

Best of the rest

3.03 Worcester - I'm A Believer bids to make it two on the bounce in what looks a nice bumper, facing some interesting newcomers, including two who hail from the Fergal O'Brien and Jamie Snowden yards.

7.20 Bath - Last-time-out winner Big Time Rascal will be popular for Michael Attwater in what looks a close contest over the five-and-a-half furlong trip.

We also have some competitive action from Happy Valley to keep us entertained.