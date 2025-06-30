Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las, Windsor and Wolverhampton live on Monday

We have a busy day of Flat action on Monday with racing from Ffos Las, Windsor and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing...

7.15 Windsor - Amazonian Dream, Toca Madera and Elmonjed clash

Rod Millman's Amazonian Dream has fallen to a dangerous mark of 84, having put in some below-par efforts recently and should go well in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap, having won this race last year off the same mark.

Four-year-old Elmonjed ran a solid race in defeat at Newbury last time and has course form, beating Amazonian Dream in August of last year. He's in top hands, being trained by William Haggas, and is expected to progress further.

Toca Madera finished third at York behind subsequent Kings Charles III-winner American Affair and went close over the five furlongs at Windsor last time. He represents the Brian Meehan team and his form in some top handicaps gives him a huge chance here.

Recent course and distance second Havanagreattime completes the shortlist.

7.45 Windsor - Approval bids to bounce back for William Haggas

William Haggas' Approval has course and distance form, having won a novice here last year and is a big player in the Download The Fitzdares App Now Handicap off of what looks a workable mark on quick ground.

The unexposed Brise Noir was well beaten in the Britannia last time but surely has more to offer in this company for Brian Meehan. He comes into this with a solid chance and could find himself in some top handicaps in the future.

Last-time-out winner Dante's Lad was a surprise winner at York when staying on well and connections will be hoping for a strong pace for him to aim at here.

French recruit Alcaraz is another to note on his British debut for trainer, Tom Dascombe.

8.00 Wolverhampton - Noble Victory and Hello Zaman headline

Noble Victory finished a respectable fourth on his handicap debut at Kempton, and has since bumped into the highly progressive Hammer The Hammer at Southwell, and that form gives him a cracking chance in the Highbet Wimbledon Free Bet Offer Handicap with Hollie Doyle in the saddle.

Forever My Prince has been running some solid races in defeat and off an unchanged mark should be competitive for the Eve Johnson Houghton and Jack Mitchell team.

James Tate's Hello Zaman arrives here with a big chance of getting back to winning ways. He needs to settle better than when proving too keen on his last effort at Kempton but is expected to run a big race under William Buick.

Don Pacifico rates the best of the rest.

Best of the rest

2.15 Ffos Las

Cheveley Park newcomer Finalise is a half-sister to the talented mare Bashkirova and connections will be hoping she can make a winning start on her belated debut.

Sky Advocate is yet to get off the mark but has bumped into some nice types and could improve for the new trip, albeit he will have to bounce back from a below-par effort last time out.

Adam Wedge makes a return to the flat scene as he partners the once-raced Deferred Interest for Neil Mulholland.

6.30 Wolves

Time To Turn represents Charlie Appleby and William Buick, and they will be hoping he can get off the mark at the third attempt having shown plenty of promise in two starts, finishing second behind two smart types and there could be much more to come.

Inclusive makes her debut for powerful connections and hails from a high-class family, being related to the likes of top performers Echelon and Integral and will be of interest first time up.

6.45 Windsor

Kaleido is a full-brother to the top-class Mishriff and has done very little wrong in two starts, bumping into a very nice horse of Godolphin's last time out and the best may be yet to come from this well-bred colt.

Headmaster is a son of the three-time Prix de la Foret winner One Master and very nearly made a winning debut at Lingfield last month, granted natural improvement he should be very competitive for William Haggas and Tom Marquand.

Lone Warrior and Sea Suite also hold fascinating credentials and could yet prove much better than their current form.