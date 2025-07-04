Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bangor-on-Dee, Newton Abbot and Doncaster live on Friday

We have a busy day's racing on Friday with jumps racing from Bangor-on-Dee and Newton Abbot and Doncaster host flat action, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.15 Doncaster - Hat-trick seeking Trefor faces five rivals

Trefor bids for another success in this feature Talasey Handicap at Doncaster.

Charlie Hills' four-year-old has shown improved form this season winning his last two starts but must defy a three-pound penalty with the drop to five-furlongs a slight unknown.

Kevin Ryan fields Mon Na Slieve who readily landed an Ayr handicap on his last outing and deserves a crack at this higher grade.

Others of interest include Brave Nation and the class-dropping Marty Hopkirk.

4.18 Newton Abbot - Course winner Seeyouinmydreams headlines

Paul Nicholls' Seeyouinmydreams is sure to be popular in this Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Hurdle at Newton Abbot.

A comfortable winner of a match at this track last month, he has won four times from just seven starts over hurdles and this looks a good opportunity to follow up under Harry Cobden.

The Ollie Pears-trained Max Of Stars arrives in great heart and must be considered, while Get The Vaue likes this track and remains capable of better.

7.40 Bangor-on-Dee - In-form Lipa K and Evenwood Sonofagun clash

In-form rivals clash in a super renewal of the Wrexfest Handicap Hurdle at Bangor.

Lizzie Quinlan's Evenwood Sonofagun has won both starts since undergoing wind surgery and warrants respect despite stepping down in distance and up in class.

The Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero team like to have winners here and last-time course and distance victor Lipa K bids for another victory under a five-pound rise.

Veteran Presentandcounting is yet to finish out of the first three over hurdles and rates best of the rest.

Best of the rest

3.25 Doncaster

A tricky Handicap with the progressive Hornsea Bay and Elsass lining up against the seasoned Ey Up Its The Boss.

4.35 Doncaster

Amayretto seeks a hat-trick and returns to the scene of her penultimate success off a ten-pound higher mark.

2.33 Newton Abbot

Keel Strand fancied to make it three on the bounce for Paul Nicholls after taking his form to a new level over today's course and distance last time out.

8.15 Bangor

Land Girl's Luck also chases the hat-trick, having also taken her form to a new level over today's track and trip when winning readily under a fortnight ago.

10.45 Saratoga

The Belmont Derby is our Stateside feature with British export New Century and Charlie Fellowes' Luther locking horns in the Grade One at Saratoga. Test Score just denied New Century from stealing second at Churchill Downs and looks set to be competitive once more.