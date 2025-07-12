Today on Sky Sports Racing: Quddwah bids to defend Summer Mile crown

On a top-class day of racing we have competitive action from Ascot and Chester to look forward to, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.22 Ascot - Quddwah faces Haatem and Never So Brave

A strong renewal of the feature Group Two Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot see's Quddwah face seven rivals in his bid to win this for the second year on the bounce.

Simon and Ed Crisford's five-year-old showed improved form to land this race last year but will need to be better than ever if he is to follow up in this better contest.

Haatem returned to winning ways with a dominate display in the Wolferton at Royal Ascot and rates a big player as he drops back to a mile.

Never So Brave destroyed a field of twenty-seven when winning the Buckingham Palace Stakes here last month and must show he can reproduce that effort up in distance.

Royal Hunt Cup winner My Cloud has a bit to find on the figures but remains with plenty of potential.

5.30 Chester - Annaf, Marvelkman and Carrytheone clash

Annaf and Marvelman clash in a competitive edition of the Listed City Plate at Chester.

Mick Appleby saddles Annaf who was agonisingly denied in the Group Three Chipchase on his last outing and is sure to go close under Mason Paetel.

Marvelman struggled to land a blow when fancied for the Jersey Stakes and will be expected to bounce back, while Witness Stand is another to note for the Richard Newland and Jamie Insole team.

Carrytheone kept on well to claim the Balmoral handicap and must be feared on his seasonal return.

4.50 Ascot - Ascot specialist Holkham Bay among 18 runners

A typically wide-open LK Bennett Butterfly Mark Heritage Handicap where Holkham Bay seeks another course success.

The William Knight-trained five-year-old has won two of his four starts at the Berkshire venue and a repetition of his fourth in the Wokingham will see him go well on the drop to five furlongs.

Redorange scored on his penultimate run at Chester before running a career-best when third at Royal Ascot and warrants maximum respect off a four-pound higher mark.

Stormy Impact and Woodhay Wonder top an extensive shortlist.

Best of the rest

11.14 Saratoga - Grade One Diana Stakes -

Simon and Ed Crisford's Choisya faces the prolific She Feels Pretty in Grade One company.

1.45 Ascot -

Anashhad made a pleasing debut behind two very smart types and could go close with any amount of improvement to come.

2.57 Ascot -

A valuable Handicap with the in-form pair Tremorgio and Creatif declared.

3.30 Ascot -

A competitive fillies' Handicap where last-time-out winners Callisto Dream, Orange Sky and Chiringita will be popular.

4.10 Ascot -

Class Two contest with familiar faces Mount Atlas and Enemy both involved, competing for a very nice prize.

6.05 Chester -

Class Four contest for three-year-olds with Musical Angel an obvious type for connections who do well on the Roodee.