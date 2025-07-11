Newmarket tips: No Half Measures fancied to upset the applecart in July Stakes

The Weekend Winners trio reconvene in search of the best betting angles for Newmarket's July meeting and Summer Mile day at Ascot - live on Sky Sports Racing.

With the show drawing to a close, Kate Tracey, Sam Boswell and Declan Rix analysed the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup Stakes, which sees 15 runners go to post over the six furlong trip on ground that is expected to be good-to-firm.

Charlie Appleby's supplemented star Notable Speech is currently towards the head of the market, alongside the likes of Flora Of Bermuda, Whistlejacket and Inisherin.

Declan Rix...

"I'm happy to take on Notable Speech for all he is the best horse in the race. Flora Of Bermuda is the most solid at the front of the market but could she want the ground a little bit softer? I think Whistlejacket definitely wants the ground a good bit softer. He won't like this track on this ground and probably wants a stiff six or even seven now. Inisherin is very hot and cold and Symbol Of Honour hated the Rowley Mile. Believing - what's happening with her? She really had a blip last time out, which is unlike her as she's usually so consistent.

"It looked to me like a race to have a big swing in and I'm going to have one at No Half Measures of Richard Hughes' yard. She needs to improve absolutely but she's a course winner here and she's got early pace to lead this field. What she did in the Achilles Stakes was good, she was unlucky that day - not getting any cover with a diagonal side wind.

"Go back to her run in the Abbaye last year and she was only a length and a quarter behind Believing, who is a much shorter price. Every time I've seen No Half Measures over five she always looks like she's in top gear and I think going back up to six will really suit her. She's well drawn in 15 and she'll put Neil Callan into a good position. There will be few travelling better than her on that downhill run, so stranger things have happened!"

Sam Boswell...

"I can leave Notable Speech alone at 11/4 but one I quite like is Jasour. He ran respectively in this race 12 months ago finishing mid-field and I really like how this horse has been campaigned. He started off at Haydock this season and disappointed when favourite, but that blew the cobwebs away.

Image: Sam Boswell is siding with Jasour for Saturday's feature from Newmarket

"Clive ran him twice at Royal Ascot, showing he's a good, solid horse who can back up - especially as the second run was better than the first over the trip. Plenty will make the case for Inisherin at 7/1 but considering Jasour is 20s, I don't think there's that much between them in what is a strange division at the moment. I wouldn't be shocked if Jasour can make the frame at a track I think he'll enjoy, as shown by previous results here."

Kate Tracey...

"I'm with Inisherin. I agree that Notable Speech is the classiest horse with the most ability but he's never ran over this trip, having been at a mile throughout his career. That's quite an ask for all the sprinting decision isn't what we hoped it to be. Inisherin was sent off favourite for this last year and whilst I admit he has a in-and-out profile nowadays, when he's on song he is still one of the best sprinters around.

"He was first in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup over the six furlongs last season when he was at his best, looking even better than ever facing a sounder surface. Last time out was disappointing in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on the back of his brilliant York success. You are wanting a bit of a price about him and 13/2 in an open division seemed fair to me."

