Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newton Abbot and Windsor

We have lots to look forward to on Monday with action from Newton Abbot and Windsor, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.50 Newton Abbot - Centara chases hat-trick

Centara arrives back at Newton Abbot chasing the hat-trick over fences in the Par Inn Sponsors Biscovey Youth FC Handicap Chase, the feature race on the card.

Paul Nicholls' gelding has won his last two races by combined margin of 34 lengths and a rise of fifteen pounds doesn't seem like it will stop this progressive chaser this afternoon.

Sean Bowen couldn't have started the new season in much better form and his mount Aslukwoodhavit represents the main danger here, rated 117 but will need a big upturn in form to stop Centara on his hat-trick bid.

Magistrato reopposes the Paul Nicholls' charge having chased him home last time, however it is unlikely to see him turn the tide here.

6.00 Windsor - India Love takes to nursery company seeking hat-trick

On what is sure to be another warm evening beside the Thames, India Love takes to nursery company seeking the hat-trick in the Fitzdares Taking Bets Since 1882 Nursery Handicap over the minimum trip.

David Egan and George Boughey team up with the daughter of Havana Grey who was kept up to her work last time out at Lingfield, at a very short price, and now bids to bring up the hat-trick up off a mark of 84.

Kesta won his second start then looked to go backwards in his next three races, however, last time at Haydock he showed signs of improvement, going down by just half a length in second. A mark of 77 may be lenient.

8.30 Windsor - Three previous winners clash in competitive handicap

The Class Four Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Handicap brings together three previous winners in Narmar, Brave Zulu and American State.

Narmar bought up his first win for new trainer Jennie Candish at the sixth time of asking at Ffos Las last time out after switching from the Henry De Bromhead yard at the back end of last year.

The second of the previous winners Brave Zulu brought up his third win of the year last time out at Doncaster for popular owner Dave Lowe. Rated 87 on the all-weather he is only rated 77 on the grass but has to carry a four-pound penalty for his latest Doncaster success.

American State comes here after a neck success at Newbury just over a month ago. He looks like he could still be improving, with just the five runs under his belt, compared to a few of these who may be exposed.

Best of the rest is likely to be Watch And Shoot for George Scott and Callum Shepherd who ran behind Jersey fourth and subsequent winner, Remmooz, at Doncaster last time out.