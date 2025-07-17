Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow and Worcester host live action

The Michael Attwater-trained Reporter looks to back up a promising recent Windsor victory at Chepstow.

2.10 Chepstow - Reporter seeks to follow up Windsor victory

Michael Attwater saddles Reporter who got off the mark at the eleventh attempt when claiming a Windsor handicap on his last start and must be fancied as he sticks to this five furlong trip. Tommie Jakes takes over in the saddle, replacing David Egan.

Over Spiced, a course and distance winner in May, has been progressive this spring but having struggled to land a blow over six furlongs here last month, she has little to prove off a mark of 68.

Hidden Verse and Hint Of The Jungle complete the shortlist, with the former's jockey Elizabeth Gale boasting two wins from as many starts at Chepstow thus far in 2025.

5.05 Worcester - Jubilant faces Paddy De Pole and Davidoc

Jubilant heads a field of three for this opening eventmasters.co.uk Cheltenham Festival 2026 On Sale Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Worcester.

Top weight Jubilant made a winning fencing debut when given a cracking ride by Sean Bowen at Southwell. He ran with credit under a 3lb penalty over this course and trip earlier this month and warrants respect for James Owen.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Paddy De Pole - a three-time winner over hurdles - makes his chasing debut and this point-to-point winner is worth a watch in the market stepping back up in trip.

Davidoc is yet to win in seven starts over the larger obstacles but some of his best form would see him a big threat as he steps up in distance.

3.10 Chepstow - Polygram and Seren Star contest competitive maiden

Polygram and Seren Star clash in the Trade Centre Group Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

Juddmonte's Dark Angel filly Polygram comes in with an official rating of 77 after showing solid form in four starts to date. This looks a good opportunity as she heads up to a mile under Oisin Murphy.

William Haggas and Cieren Fallon combine with Seren Star, who made a pleasing start to her career when third at Newmarket in April. She was just 13-2 when fourth behind subsequent Listed victor Blue Bolt at Newbury and should find this easier.

Aphrodite Spirit ran on nicely after a poor start at Goodwood and is worth a mention for the Roger Teal team.

Best of the rest

In France, the Listed Prix Madame Jean Couturie from Vichy at 3.48pm sees Francis-Henri Graffard send two challengers into battle. Mickael Barzalona gets the ride on Calamandra (who is by New Bay out of Calayana) whilst Clement Lecoeuvre is on Benamira.

Back on home soil, the Moores' Rock Rocket locks horns with Connie's Rose in what looks a decent 3.45pm Bailey Family Handicap from Chepstow. Later in the evening, Worcester's eventmasters.co.uk Premier League 2025/26 On Sale Maiden Hurdle (7.20pm) provides the stage for a battle between Emma Lavelle's Call To Duty and fellow recent runner-up Jullou De Grissay.

Watch every race from Chepstow and Worcester - live on Sky Sports Racing