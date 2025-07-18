Today on Sky Sports Racing: Norfolk Stakes runner-up Wise Approach headlines Newbury card

Charlie Appleby's Wise Approach - who finished second in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot - makes his comeback in Listed company at Newbury this afternoon.

4.10 Newbury - Norfolk runner-up Wise Approach headlines

For the Listed Ire-Incentive - It Pays To Buy Irish Rose Bowl Stakes, Charlie Appleby saddles Wise Approach who made a winning debut at Ascot in April before disappointing under a penalty at York. He returned to form with an excellent second behind Charles Darwin at Royal Ascot and that effort can be upgraded having challenged from an unfavourable position.

The Richard Hannon-trained First Legion scored on debut at York - with Wise Approach back in fourth - before suffering defeat at Sandown and Ascot and has a bit to prove with Sean Levey taking over in the plate.

Amorim built on his debut second behind Postmodern at Yarmouth to land a Windsor novice by six lengths and rates an exciting prospect for the George Boughey team, with retained rider Billy Loughnane in the plate. Do Bronxs was an 80,000 guineas purchase by Amo Racing in October and looks to back up a winning debut under David Egan.

4.45 Newbury - Orchard Keeper and Star Of Light fancied

Orchard Keeper and Star Of Light clash in the UHY Ross Brooke Fillies' Handicap at Newbury.

Roger Varian's Orchard Keeper doubled his tally on the turf when relishing the step up in trip to claim a Goodwood class 4 with a bit in hand and must be feared off this 3lb higher mark.

Star Of Light will be popular for the Gosden team. This daughter of Frankel has a stellar pedigree and showed a bit more when finishing off strongly in a Listed race at Goodwood back in May and should benefit from this easier assignment.

Kempton winner Incensed looks the pick of the rest, having entered the winners' enclosure on three of her last five starts for Amanda Perratt. Also entering calculations is Dancingwithmyself, switching back to the turf after seeing off Kingdom Of Stars by a nose recently.

3.00 Newbury - Well-bred Ruler Of Time and Morbeh feature

This Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish EBF Novice Stakes has been won by the likes of Chaldean in the past and this year's renewal looks a belter.

Dubawi colt Morbeh debuts for Roger Varian and Jim Crowley. He is the first foal of top-class mare Raabihah and bids to give his trainer a third winner of this race in the last seven years.

Ruler Of Time cost $700,000 as a yearling and this impeccably-bred colt will be expected to go close on his racecourse debut for a team who have won with 40% of their two-year-olds this season.

Mr Writer is the best of those with experience, and he was well-supported when second at Kempton last month and should have each-way claims for James Fanshawe and Daniel Muscutt.

Best of the rest

Tarot - who is related on the dam's side to 2024 Lockinge hero Audience - takes on Sing The Blues in what looks a hot Watch Weekend Winners Powered By BetVictor EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes at 3.35pm. Gnocchi should improve after manage a fourth on debut for James Horton, whilst Richard Hannon's newcomer Sapphire Steps should be monitored in the betting.

The card closes with the 5.20pm Pump Technology Services Handicap, featuring Royal runner Golden Handshake. John and Thady Gosden's charge made it look easy when shedding his maiden tag at Lingfield last month and locks horns with the promising Odin Legacy here.

Watch every race from Newbury, live on Sky Sports Racing...