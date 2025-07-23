Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster hosts seven-race card

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to South Yorkshire this evening, where Doncaster opens its gates for a seven-race card.

7.20 Doncaster - Recent winners Ela's Gem and Model Yuko clash

The best race on a fine twilight card at Doncaster sees recent winners Ela's Gem and Model Yuko lock horns.

Ed Walker saddles Ela's Gem who ran once as a two-year-old and showed the benefit of that experience when winning on her return at Nottingham. That was quite a taking performance and she must be feared as she enters handicaps off a mark of 76. Kieran Shoemark replaces George Downing in the plate.

Model Yuko - a half-sister to useful US miler Bispartisanship - comfortably claimed a Wolverhampton maiden on her third career start and should have more in the tank for Roger Varian and Silvestre De Sousa.

Pomme Pomme and Perfect Your Craft complete the shortlist.

6.50 Doncaster - Shiplake and Pixie Diva face elders

Shiplake and Pixie Diva face their elders in this Go-Racing-In-Yorkshire Summer Festival Handicap.

The Charlie Hills-trained Shiplake has twice been denied since tackling handicap company and his trainer reaches for the hood in a bid to go one better in the Amo Racing colours.

Pixie Diva is highly respected after she made a winning debut at Lingfield before finishing third under a penalty at Chelmsford. She could have more to offer for the George Scott team.

Territorial Knight is not to be discounted for Kevin Ryan having been nudged down to a mark of 77, whilst Blazing Son also enters calculations given the expected soft ground and Andrew Breslin's 3lb claim.

5.15 Doncaster - Crystal Pier and Flash Of Fire contest fillies' novice

An open-looking Play At The Races Stableduel EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes where Crystal Pier & Flash Of Fire will be popular.

Ralph Beckett's Crystal Pier ran a super race to finish third on debut at Newbury and with the second having won since, she could take plenty of catching with Rossa Ryan booked.

James Ferguson introduces Wootton Bassett filly Flash Of Fire with Oisin Murphy in the plate and a market watch is advised.

Queen Tamara steps up to seven furlongs after finishing well beaten on debut, although jockey Callum Rodriguez's 24% strike rate at Town Moor this year does bring cause for optimism.

Best of the rest

Doncaster's 5.45pm Get Raceday Ready EBF Restricted Novice Stakes sees U S S Charleston attempt to go one better having been beaten a neck at Leicester when last seen. Summertime Madness is of interest on debut, being a half-sister to the once highly-rated Live In The Dream.

It's also a big night Stateside, with Saratoga playing host to the latest renewal of the A P Smithwick Memorial Handicap Hurdle. Zarak The Brave will be of interest to a British audience, having once been trained by Willie Mullins for the Champion Hurdle, where he finished nine lengths adrift of State Man. Jack Fisher saddled last year's winner Ziggle Pops and this year sends Proven Innocent into battle.

