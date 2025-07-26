Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jan Brueghel and Calandagan clash in King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes showpiece

What a day of racing we have ahead of us! The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth takes centre stage on a bumper Saturday of action - live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.10 Ascot - King George headlines Ascot card

Big guns Calandagan and Jan Brueghel lock horns again in a stellar renewal of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

Francis-Henri Graffard's Calandagan broke his Group 1 duck when quickening away from Aventure to claim the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud. That was a visually devastating display, and he will be popular to reverse Epsom form with Jan Brueghel.

Aidan O'Brien has won this contest on four occasions including with Galileo in 2001 and Jan Brueghel looks to have strong claims to land another. This son of Galileo has only tasted defeat once in his career and will sport first-time cheekpieces as he seeks to follow up his Coronation Cup success.

Image: Jan Brueghel and Calandagan met in the Coronation Cup

Kalpana took the Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes over this course and distance in October and should appreciate the return to this trip after her runner-up finish in Ireland for Andrew Balding.

Rebel's Romance dismissed a strong field in the Hardwicke Stakes last month and a similar effort would see him hit the frame. Continuous completes the quintet and is likely to be deployed as a pacemaker for Ballydoyle stablemate Jan Brueghel.

3.00 Ascot - Aalto, Billyjoh and Classic among 22 runners

Aalto and Billyjoh headline a field of 22 for a typically competitive Moet & Chandon International Handicap.

Ian Williams saddles Aalto who arrives on the back of a cracking effort when second in the Bunbury Cup. He was unlucky when ninth in this race last season and is sure to run his race from 5lb well in at the weights. An eyecatching jockey booking of William Buick also boosts the five-year-old's chances of scooping the £77,000 pot.

Image: Aalto returns to action at Ascot this afternoon

Mick Appleby's Billyjoh was sent off favourite for this last year and he warrants plenty of respect after a staying-on third behind Aalto last time.

Last year's winner Northern Express and Sandown winner Classic - who carries a 3lb penalty - top an extensive shortlist.

2.20 Ascot - Valiant Stakes

A trappy edition of this Group 3 Longines Valiant Stakes features Royal Dress and Chantilly Lace.

James Tate's Royal Dress appreciated the drop in class when claiming the Listed Pipalong Stakes by over three lengths and looks primed for a big run under James Doyle.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Cajole, second in the Sandringham over the straight track at Royal Ascot, followed that with a solid second in Listed company at Sandown and could have more to offer in the Cheveley Park colours.

Ralph Beckett's Chantilly Lace ran a huge race for one so inexperienced when fifth in the 1000 Guineas and backed that up with a respectable fifth in the Coronation. She dips in grade here and it would be disappointing if she is not in the mix.

Others to note include the hat-trick seeking Pina Sonata and Glittering Surf, who should appreciate easier ground than she encountered at York back in May.

Best of the rest

Godolphin duo Harbor Lock and Words Of Truth are ones to watch in Ascot's opening British EBF Crocker Bulteel 'Confined' Maiden Stakes at 1.10pm. The former, ridden here on debut by James Doyle, is a half-brother to 2022 Pretty Polly winner With The Moonlight.

The Group 3 Princess Margaret Stakes follows at 1.40pm and looks a fascinating contest, featuring the George Scott-trained Staya who looked reasonably smart when scoring in Listed company at Sandown the last day. Dance To The Music will look to back up a debut success for Charlie Appleby while Flowerhead takes her chance in the Amo Racing colours after a consistent start to his career.

Also at Ascot, a quality field has assembled for the 3.35pm Betfred Handicap, including William Haggas' Bullet Point. The four-year-old, who recorded a hat-trick before being narrowly beaten by My Cloud in the Royal Hunt Cup, will take his chance against the likes of Teroomm and Fearnot.

Elsewhere, Miraculous bids for another course and distance triumph on the Roodee in Chester's Birra Moretti Handicap at 3.15pm. Moving into the evening, the feature race on Windsor's seven-race card is the 8.15pm Get Raceday Ready Handicap, where Novamay attempts to land the hat-trick for Michael Dods.

There's also plenty going on Stateside throughout the day, with the Grade 1 Bing Crosby Stakes from Del Mar (2.30pm) providing a nice build-up to the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga (10.41pm), which features Horse of the Year contender Sovereignty.

Watch every race from Ascot, Chester, Newcastle and Windsor - live on Sky Sports Racing...