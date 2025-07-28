Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor, Southwell and Yarmouth feature on busy Monday

Tonight's feature from Windsor sees Hilitany go head-to-head with the Clive Cox-trained Go On My Son - live on Sky Sports Racing at 6pm.

6.00 Windsor - Hilitany, Go On My Son and Dark Mandate clash

£300,000 breeze-up purchase Hilitany bids to go one better than his debut run at Ffos Las. George Boughey's colt finished a three quarters-of-a-length second 19 days ago and steps up in trip today for his second career run.

Clive Cox debuts his two-year-old Go On My Son here with Rossa Ryan jocked up on the 100,000gns yearling.

The third expensive purchase in this British EBF Novice Stakes is the twice-raced Dark Mandate for Charlie Hills and Rob Hornby. This 100,000gns yearling by Dark Angel finished sixth on debut and 10th last time out and will be bidding to use his experience to build on his two career runs thus far.

Geemann is another interesting newcomer for Joe Tickle whist Audere, Madam Mali and Molly Mac are the three fillies in the race.

6.20 Southwell - $950,000 yearling Key Of Magic bids for first win

Key Of Magic seeks to improve on his third place finish on debut for Charlie Appleby and William Buick in the Golf And Gallop Novice Stakes. This justify colt went for $950,000 as a yearling but couldn't justify favouritism on debut. He was just under a length behind Publish that day who has since won and is currently fourth-favourite for next year's 2000 Guineas.

Victorious Racing also saddle two expensive recruits in the shape of 260,000gns yearling Ghost Division for Sir Mark Prescott and £220,000 prospect Dagger Strike for Archie Watson.

Ralph Beckett's sole runner is Lope De Vega colt Tierra Del Toro, who was purchased for 340,000gns as a yearling and debuts here.

Lord Britain, Thomas Tallis and Coul Pearl are the other newcomers in the field.

7.25 Southwell - Bold Suitor seeks hat-trick bid

Craig Benton's gelding Bold Suitor seeks a first career hat-trick with regular rider Georgia Dobie booked to ride in the Join Southwell Golf Club Handicap. Having been sent off a 5-2 favourite the last twice, a five-length victory at Wolverhampton and a follow-up success at Kempton has seen the gelding be raised 15lbs. However, he has won twice off an official rating of 72 and 79 previously and will aim to complete the hat-trick off bottom weight today.

Ultramarine will aim to get back on track after finishing 6th last time out at Chester for David Evans, having previously won both times before.

PJ McDonald will aim to steer course and distance winner Noodle Mission to victory off topweight for Edward Smyth-Osbourne while Think Climate returns to the track having last ran in a juvenile hurdle at Sedgefield in October 2023 over the extended two miles.

Others:

A trio of last-time-out winners go to post for Yarmouth's 2.15pm Get Raceday Ready Handicap. Rogue Dynasty is likely to be fancied over Born A Rebel and Gorgeous Mr George, whilst Spirit Of Breeze will be looking to go one better after finishing a runner-up at Chepstow earlier this month.

Starlight Time looked a real talent when recording a convincing success on debut at Epsom recently and looks to go in again for Roger Varian in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes from Yarmouth. Half Sovereign is likely to be the chief threat, having got off the mark stepping up in trip at Ayr a few weeks ago.

The uber-consistent Green Team locks horns with String Of Pearls in the Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Handicap at 3.15pm from the Norfolk track

Watch every race from Windsor, Southwell and Yarmouth - live on Sky Sports Racing.