Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon and Ffos Las host live action

Ripon and Ffos Las open their gates for competitive action on the level, live on Sky Sports Racing.

7.05 Ripon - Consistent Bosphorus Rose bids for hat-trick

The ultra consistent Bosphorus Rose seeks three consecutive wins for Sir Mark Prescott in a career that has spanned seven races where she has never been out of the top three. The filly carries a 6lb penalty for her most recent win at Catterick last week but as regular rider Luke Morris is unavailable, Poppy Scott gets the leg up on the horse for the first time and claims 7lbs back.

Liam Bailey's gelding Say What You See will aim to follow up his win at Ayr at the start of the month with a similar result here while 90,000gns yearling Silver Chamber bids to go one better than his runner-up berth at Windsor last month under Cieren Fallon.

Ulysses gelding Holl O Rue and Karl Burke's gelding Gentle Warrior - who has been a runner-up the last thrice - make up the quintet.

7.25 Ffos Las - Enable half-sister seeks first win

The Juddmonte-owned Sea The Stars filly Zilfee is a half-sister to the legendary Enable and will aim to secure her first win in the Christian Holland / Martin Davies Maiden Fillies' Stakes. She got her head in front in a maiden on her sole start in June last year however she has since been disqualified in the race for a banned substance. She is the only four-year-old in the field and will have to give weight away to her rivals.

William Haggas' 725,000gns yearling Mission Possible runs for William Haggas and the Dubawi filly is looking to build on her fourth and fifth place finishes so far in her career. Stepping slightly up in trip on her return to turf, she is entitled to improve under Adam Farragher.

The Owen Burrows-trained El Megeeth is aiming to get off the mark at the second attempt here. The 375,000gns purchase ran promisingly on debut at Kempton and Hector Crouch takes over from Jim Crowley today.

Rancher's Daughter and Whatamoon - who is related to Prix Niel runner-up Sir Delius - make up the field for Harry Charlton and Andrew Balding respectively.

8.30 Ffos Las - Queen Of Steel pursues 6-timer

Fergal O'Brien runs the extremely in-form Queen Of Steel with Paul Hainey jocked up on the mare for the first time. Since switching from Mark Usher's stable in the winter, the daughter of Nathaniel finished was outclassed on her stable debut but has won all five starts since - going off favourite each time.

10-year-old Cogital seeks back-to-back wins for trainer Bernard Llewellyn after securing his first victory of the year over course and distance last time out. Llewellyn also runs €110,000 purchase Adrian as well as gelding Indigo Times in first time cheekpieces.

Zooks will aim to put her recent run of third and fourth place finishes behind her to secure a second career success. Ian Williams' mare has finished in the frame on five occasions in her last seven starts. She is now 1lb higher than her last winning mark when scoring over the extended one mile and five furlongs at Chelmsford in February.

V Power, Atalanta Breeze, Art Of Diplomacy and Masterdream make up the field of nine.

Best of the rest

A couple of potentially smart colts lock horns on debut in Ripon's British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at 6pm. Al Shaham - who is by Blue Point - goes to post alongside Napolian, who is related to former Ballydoyle Group winner Glounthaune.

Shetakesthegold looked good when recording a half-length victory at the expense of Gillali Lass at Catterick earlier this month and takes her chance again in Ffos Las' Dragonbet/Cymru Bet Nursery Handicap. Alec Voikhansky's 3lb claim could once again prove useful, although connections will certainly be fearful of the threat posed by Woody Y Fernandez and company.

Back at Ripon, Rajak goes in search of the hat-trick for Michael Bell in the 6.30pm Book Online At ripon-races.co.uk Nursery Handicap, up against the likes of A'Ali G and Baggot Street.

