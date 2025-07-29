Goodwood Cup: Scandinavia success marred by fatal injury to Trueshan in day one feature

Scandinavia got the better of stablemate Illinois in a thrilling finish to the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes, in a race overshadowed by a fatal injury suffered by veteran stayer Trueshan.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained stable companions dominated the betting, so while Scandinavia was discarded by Ryan Moore, Wayne Lordan's mount was still only a 4/1 shot following his victory in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket.

Illinois attempted to make all but Scandinavia drew upsides over a furlong out and the two had it between them, with the concession of 14lb ultimately proving too much for Moore's mount, who went down by three-quarters of a length. French Master stayed on for a never-nearer third.

Alan King's hugely popular Trueshan, winner of the race in 2021, was pulled up sharply by Hollie Doyle at halfway, with news sadly emerging his injury had proved to be a fatal one.

The British Horseracing Authority's Director of Equine Health and Welfare James Given told ITV Racing: "I want to express my sincere condolonces to all connections of the horse, no one is going to feel this more than them. The horse has been a stalwart, a friend, he's been everything to them.

"What happened was an accident and sadly left him with a situation that wasn't recoverable. There was no option unfortunately but to put him down."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

O'Brien immediately signalled the St Leger at Doncaster as the big aim for his winner.

"Wayne gave him a lovely ride - in the race at Ascot (Queen's Vase) he was trapped six wide all the way and then at Newmarket Ryan said he felt like a very good horse," he said.

"Illinois went out there in front and looked to have the race won, but then the other horse got him.

"We went to the Gold Cup (with Illinois) without a preparation and I know we haven't seen the best of him.

"Scandinavia is a typical Justify, he just won't lie down, he puts his head down and won't be beaten.

"Lambourn didn't go to the King George as we had one eye on York for him. It's all out in the open and this horse is ready made for the Leger, which is where he will go."