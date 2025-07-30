Hollie Doyle: Whirl the standout candidate in Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood

It was a bittersweet start to Goodwood for Hollie, who won the Lennox Stakes before Trueshan suffered a fatal injury. Here, she previews her five rides on Thursday.

Trueshan holds a special place in my heart

It's hard to put into words the heartache of losing my great friend Trueshan in such tragic circumstances in the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday.

He meant the world to his devoted owners, his trainer Alan King and all the staff at the yard and holds a special place in my heart, too. The many memories we made together over seven years are some of my very best and I consider myself fortunate to have found a horse like him.

Image: Hollie Doyle has paid tribute to Trueshan following his passing on Tuesday

I'll always cherish winning the Goodwood Cup on him in 2021, the year he galloped to glory in the second of his three Long Distance Cups on British Champions Day at Ascot. Winning 16 races and over £2 million in prize money shows what a most wonderful horse he was and I will never forget him.

Drop in Grade for talented Nebras

My boss Imad Alsagar's Nebras - one of five rides back at Goodwood on Thursday - hasn't run since disappointing in a Listed race at Sandown at the end of May but the Coral Kincsem Handicap (1.20) looks a good opportunity for him.

Image: Hollie Doyle is set to ride Nebras on Thursday

Stepping up to 10f and dropping in grade, he should be fine on the ground and I can't see why he won't cope with Goodwood's undulations after handling the similar demands of Newmarket so well on his winning debut last year.

He's drawn a bit wider than ideal and has something to prove now but John and Thady Gosden have him in good shape and there's no doubting his natural talent.

Tougher task for my Yarmouth winner Maajid

I won on Robert Cowell's Speed Of Maajid at Yarmouth in June and am looking forward to renewing the partnership in the 5f Buccellati Handicap (3.45) at Goodwood.

I would have preferred a low draw but we'll make the most of our starting position in stall 16 off a light weight of just 8st 2lb. He's getting a lot of weight from the principals but this is a tougher race than ones he's been running well in so he clearly needs to step up.

Later, I'll be wearing the famous Sangster silks when I partner Gascony in the Phase Eight Nursery Handicap (4.20) at Goodwood.

Brian Meehan's colt is still a maiden after four runs but has been improving with racing and ran well on his handicap debut at Leicester recently, finishing second. This is a much stronger race but, like Speed Of Maajid, he gets in off a light weight so could be competitive now the penny is dropping.

Good run on cards for Hannon debutant

My old boss Richard Hannon always does well at this meeting so I'm looking forward to riding his Barefoot Beach in the Tatler British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (4.55).

I sat on this lovely daughter of Kodi Bear last week and really liked her. She definitely has the ability to acquit herself well on her racecourse debut but will improve greatly for the experience wherever she finishes.

James Ferguson's Cavolo Nero looked progressive until coming unstuck in a big field handicap at Newmarket in June but could easily bounce back in the World Pool Bet With The Tote Handicap (5.30).

Returning to the scene of his handicap win in May is a positive but we'll need plenty of luck in such a big field if he's to overcome a 7lb higher mark.

Hurricane my Richmond choice

I'd love to see Eve Johnson Houghton win the Group 2 Markel Richmond Stakes (1.55) at Goodwood on Thursday with the exciting Havana Hurricane following her success in the Vintage Stakes on the opening day.

Image: Hollie will be cheering on Havana Hurricane on Thursday

A debut winner at this track, he was brilliant in winning the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and desperately unlucky not to follow up in the Super Sprint at Newbury last time.

Stepping up in trip, he has Clive Cox's Coppull to beat following his third in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at the Royal Meeting but looks progressive enough to do so for a team in red hot form.

Whirl stands out in Nassau Stakes

The Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.05) on Thursday has attracted only five runners, which is disappointing, and looks at the mercy of Aidan O'Brien who saddles the warm favourite Whirl.

Image: Whirl and Ryan Moore (left) won the Pretty Polly (Group 1) for trainer Aidan O'Brien from Kalpana. (Healy Racing)

Ryan Moore's filly brings an impressive CV to the race, having finished second in the Oaks to stable companion Minnie Hauk before beating the smart Kalpana in the Group 1 Pretty Polly at the Curragh. The runner-up franked the form with a near miss in the King George last weekend so I'd be surprised to see Whirl get turned over.

Group 1 target for Witness Stand

I'm thrilled for Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole following Witness Stand's emphatic win for me in the Group 2 Lennox Stakes at Goodwood on Tuesday.

They had the courage to step him up in class and were rewarded by such a brilliant performance. Now we can look forward to him taking his well-deserved chance at the highest level, with an entry in the Prix de la Foret in France among some exciting options.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.