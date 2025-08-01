Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell, Newcastle and Bath feature

After positive results last time out, Finn Ironside and Sharon Curly go head-to-head in this afternoon's closing race from Newcastle - live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.07 Newcastle - Recent winners Finn Ironside and Sharon Curly clash

A strong renewal of this Jps Ceilings And Partitions Handicap sees a trio of recent winners clash

Finn Ironside doubled his tally on the turf when scoring at Doncaster on just his second start for the Julie Camacho team and with the tongue-tie retained, he may go close.

Sharon Curly is a three-year-old on the up after wins at Doncaster and Haydock this summer. She must defy a 5lb penalty but could have plenty more to offer as she switches back to the all-weather.

Course and distance winner Front Gunner merits respect having landed a Redcar handicap on his last start in June. However, doubts do remain about his suitability on an easier surface.

4.05 Southwell - Doncaster victor Lumenbourg bids to follow up

Lumenbourg bids to follow up his recent success in the Prestige Safety Your Competent H&S Service Handicap at Southwell.

Julie Camacho's four-year-old's sole all-weather victory came over this course and distance back in February and he arrives in red-hot form after comfortably landing the odds at Doncaster. Given the manner of that victory, a 6lb penalty might not stop her going in again.

Veteran Mark's Choice has dropped to a handy mark and showed his wellbeing when winning at Ripon last month before chasing home Finn Ironside at Doncaster.

Others to note include Tony Carroll's consistent gelding Tea Sea.

7.05 Bath - Simplify and Spacewoman look to break maiden

Simplify and Spacewomen seek a first triumph in an open-looking British EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes at Bath.

Andrew Balding's Simplify showed the benefit of her initial outing when running a huge race to finish second at Newbury earlier this month and with the form looking solid, she will be fancied to go one better under Callum Hutchinson.

Spacewomen made an encouraging debut when running Nifty to a head at Salisbury and she will be expected to take a step forward this afternoon.

Wojtek disappointed when favourite at Salisbury and has since undergone a gelding operation, whilst Zipwire will be looking to go one better after beginning his career as a runner-up over this course and distance.

Best of the rest

Despite being a half-brother to Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Siskin, Byblos has had an underwhelming start to his career for John and Thady Gosden. Two promising runner-up berths as a two-year-old were followed up by disappointing efforts in Handicap company at Newmarket. However, placed into calmer waters in Southwell's Prestige Safety First Aid Training Maiden Stakes under Benoit de la Sayette, he should fare better for owners Juddmonte Farms. Of the others, Si Solus is potentially of interest having ran a solid race on debut recently.

Newcastle's Teeside Family Foundation Restricted Novice Stakes (3.15pm) looks an intriguing contest, with Territorial Star and Advertised sure to be fancied for Stella Barclay and Grant Tuer respectively.

Moe's Legacy is on the hat-trick hunt in Bath's Big Stage Hire Handicap at 6.30pm, but will have to shoulder a 5lb penalty under Jason Watson. With 3lb claimer Taylor Fisher onboard, Temple Bruer is likely to be the chief threat after getting back to winning ways at Yarmouth recently.

Stateside, the Grade 2 National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes from Saratoga sees Charlie Fellowes saddle Luther, who ran a creditable third in the Belmont Derby last time out. Joel Rosario replaces Kieran Shoemark in the plate.

