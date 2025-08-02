Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster and Lingfield host Saturday action

Mayday Malone and Definitive headline today's feature from Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.10 Doncaster - Mayday Malone and Definitive headline

Mayday Malone and Definitive headline a field of nine for this Unison Supporting Your NHS Handicap at Doncaster.

The Michael Bell-trained Mayday Malone has been a model of consistency this season finishing in the first two on his last four starts and looks the one to beat despite a career-high mark under Luke Morris.

Definitive showed plenty of promise as a juvenile, winning on debut before contesting Group company. He failed to build on that potential when beaten at Newbury on his reappearance but is worth another chance in this lesser grade.

Huscal may improve on this second start after a gelding operation, stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time since finishing third at Goodwood in early May.

7.15 Lingfield - Reservardo and Jumbeau contest strong feature

Reservardo and Jumbeau contest a strong-looking feature At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap, pick on this Lingfield evening fixture.

Reservardo has racked up a series of solid efforts since winning at Catterick in May and could prove the answer on this first start since undergoing a gelding operation. Alistair Rawlinson reclaims the ride from Harry Davies and boasts a 25% career strike rate at the track.

Tom Clover saddles Jumbeau who has strong claims based on his third at Epsom in April but must bounce back from a poor run at York. Jack Callan's 7lb claim could be useful here, considering the contender is towards the top of the weights.

Rajeteriat receives plenty of weight as he debuts for the Chris Gordon yard, whilst Mc Loven may have needed the run after being gelded back in May and is not for discounting under Paddy Bradley.

10.41 Saratoga - Fierceness and Sierra Leone clash

A stellar field has assembled for this Grade 1 Whitney Stakes at Saratoga, headed by Todd Pletcher's Fierceness.

Winner of last season's Travers Stakes at the track, he chased home Sierra Leone in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar and seeks revenge here. Having returned with success at Churchill, he was second behind Raging Torrent in the Hill 'n' Dale and looks primed for a big effort under Johnny Velazquez.

Image: Fierceness , trained by Todd Pletcher is the headline act Stateside. (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Chad Brown's Breeders' Cup Classic hero Sierra Leone rates the chief danger but has struggled to reach his peak this spring. Well beaten at Fair Grounds he could only finish second to Mindframe in the Stephen Foster Stakes and will need to break sharper if he is to go one better.

Despite disappointment in the aforementioned Hill 'n' Dale, 2023 winner White Abarrio warrants respect for Saffie Joseph and Irad Ortiz Jr. Highland Falls, Post Time and Skippylongstocking all arrive here on the back of victories and enter calculations for what should be an outstanding renewal.

Best of the rest

It's a huge Saturday Stateside, with four other Grade 1 showdowns scheduled across stacked cards from Del Mar and Saratoga.

The 8.52pm Fourstardave Stakes from Saratoga is headlined by Think Big and Intellect before the Saratoga Derby (9.28pm) provides the stage for Futurity winner Hotazhell to make his US debut up against Adrian Murray's Tiberius Thunder.

The Godolphin-owned Ragtime will be well-fancied for the 10.04pm Test Stakes after winning his two starts to date for Bill Mott before Richi and Seismic Beauty battle it out in the Hirsch Stakes at Del Mar (2.30am).