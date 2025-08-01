Goodwood tips: Seven Questions fancied to upset Stewards' Cup applecart

Dave Orton, Sam Boswell and Declan Rix dissect Saturday's card from Glorious Goodwood, including an in-depth look at the Stewards' Cup.

A maximum field of 28 runners have assembled for Saturday's premier Handicap contest from Sussex, with Hammer The Hammer and Elmonjed towards the head of the market.

Get It, who won the race last year for George Baker, goes again over the six furlong trip which is expected to be ran on soft ground at 3.05pm.

Dave Orton...

"I can't see how none of you fancy Completely Random here! You have to take the faith with stall one - given Magical Memory won from there and landed a right punt. This guy is progressing all the time and the leaders just didn't come back to him in the Wokingham. He covered a load of ground down the centre that day as well.

"Trevor Whelan gets back on him, we're not totally sure about the ground but he's related to plenty of soft ground winners, although I think it will be alright because it's drying. I think there's a big run in him and like the Pocklingtons of the world, you find a sprinter and latch on to them. They need the breaks and I'll think they'll go fast enough on the far side, with him hitting the line strong."

Declan Rix...

"The pace stands-side is right on the rail in stalls 27 and 28, and in 27 is last year's winner Get It. I'm hoping he runs because he's a big key to my fancy, Apollo One. He'll give Apollo One a lovely lead down the stands-side rail. They did clash in Apollo One's penultimate run - the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"He was beaten three-and-a-half lengths that day but has been running well, despite not getting home that day. He's 13lbs better off for a three-and-a-half length beating, and part of that is because we have a young rider Alice Bond onboard. She's ridden eight career winners so far and I went back and watched a few of her winners and she's really improved.

"Get It will go forward, we'll sit maybe second on the stands-side and lead them all a merry dance. Apollo One has finished second in this race the last two years of 102 and 100, but with Alice's claim he's running off 100 again. He's got a massive form chance and when he was second two years ago, it was on heavy ground. It's obviously very hard to quicken out of this current ground and horses that go forward and are aggressive early take some pegging back. He's a cracking bet."

Sam Boswell...

"I'm going to try and make a case for Seven Questions who probably has seven questions to answer as to whether he can cut it in these type of races at this stage.

"He was last in this last year but got absolutely no run, you can quite happily put a line through that - and it was on ground you'd expect at this time of year in good to firm. This fella won't mind if it's a little bit easier as he's been a previous winner on soft ground. Good ground will be absolutely right for him, the draw box is ticked as far as I'm concerned and you have a trainer in Robert Cowell who knows how to train these kind of horses.

"People will put a line through this horse because it's six furlongs and I understand why, but there are scraps of form if you go through the horse's profile that suggest he might be able to bounce back. Go back to Meydan where he was third of 13 when going over six furlongs on turf. Starlust finished in front, who went on to win at the Breeders' Cup. David Probert seems to be riding really well at the moment and fingers crossed he can get Seven Questions home in front."

