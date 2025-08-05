Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las and Newbury as Moe's Legacy chases quick four-timer

We have a busy day's racing on Tuesday with Ffos Las and Newbury both hosting flat action, live on Sky Sports Racing...

7.15 Newbury - Moe's Legacy seeks quickfire four-timer

Havana Grey filly Moe's Legacy bids to record a 20-day four-timer in this Pump Technology Wastewater Solutions Handicap over the minimum trip. Jason Watson's mount has recorded two successes at Bath as well as one at Salisbury in her last three runs, taking her career tally to six wins from 38 races and will aim to extend that under a five-pound penalty.

Keiran Burke saddles hat-trick seeking filly Last Lady, who is aiming to record three consecutive wins after scoring at Bath and Chepstow. Oisin Murphy takes the ride for the first time on the filly who has been in excellent form this year from three runs since switching to her new yard.

Aces Wild seeks back-to-back successes after winning by a head last time out at Chester. Taryn Langley is jocked up and claims five pounds.

Kakarotto returns after 454 days off the track and the consistent gelding Bang On The Bell is another to note.

2.15 Ffos Las - €300,000 Padesha pursues first win for AMO

Kevin Philippart De Foy's gelding Padesha, who was bought for €300,000 as a yearling, will aim to get off the mark at the seventh attempt in his first try at a mile and three quarters in the Christine Bielby Memorial Handicap. This is the four-year-old's stable debut for his third yard having run three times apiece for Raphael Freire and Dominic Ffrench Davis.

The Sir Alex Ferguson-owned Road To Wembley will aim to record his second win of the year in first-time cheekpieces. Richard Hughes' gelding is a half-brother to globe-trotting Spirit Dancer and Finley Marsh returns to the saddle.

Padesha's stablemate Maxident is bidding to record his first win since his debut in April 2023 in a 13-race career that has included runs in the Group Two Champions Long Distance Cup and the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot.

€420,000 purchase Mighty Bandit and Ulysses mare Hedonista are others to note while Tom Ward's Kingdom Of Stars is seeking back-to-back successes.

3.15 Ffos Las - Diamondsinthesand and Dandy G Boy lock horns

After four consecutive fifth-placed finishes, Adrian Wintle's gelding Diamondsinthesand will aim to follow up his last-time-out win at Ffos Las with another success at this Welsh venue. He will have to overcome a four-pound penalty for his half-length success eight days ago and Finley Marsh returns to the saddle for the first time this year.

Dandy G Boy is another gelding seeking back-to-back success here after scoring on stable debut at Wolverhampton for Warren Greatrex. He will aim to record his first turf win off a three-pound higher mark than when running at Wolverhampton last time out.

Oasis Sunrise seeks to bounce back from a below par effort last time out at Salisbury and aims to return to the form shown when winning at Bath the time before.

Dollyana returns to the track where she has a 100 per cent record at after scoring on her only start here in June 2024 over today's course & distance.

Seven-year-old Mighty Power is another to keep an eye on for Lisa Williamson and Luke Morris.

Best of the rest

2.45 Ffos Las - €150,000 yearling Dryburgh aims to build on last month's debut at Newmarket.

4.15 Ffos Las - David Menuisier's Bear Island and Grace Harris' Nakaaha seek back-to-back success.

5.30 Newbury - 200,000gns yearling Heated Moment, €125,000 yearling Corallience and €120,000 yearling Regatta headline this newcomer's maiden.

7.45 Newbury - In-from Deep Water Bay bids to record a fourth win in six runs for Sir Mark Prescott.