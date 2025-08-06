Today on Sky Sports Racing: Robbo and Enrolled lock horns as Brighton Festival gets under way

Uncle Dick, Robbo and Enrolled look the key players in today's feature from Brighton, who begin their Festival of Racing...

3.45 Brighton - Robbo and Enrolled star in feature on Day 1 of Brighton festival

Twelve runners are set to go to post for the Sapporo Japanese Premium Lager Brighton Mile Challenge Handicap, which is the feature race on day one of Brighton's Festival of Racing. Four horses come into the contest seeking back-to-back victories, whilst Uncle Dick seeks to retain his crown after winning this by half-a-length last term.

Uncle Dick - now off a 5lb lower mark than when winning this race last year - looks to retain his crown with 7lb claimer Oliver Carmichael once again booked for Eve Johnson-Houghton. He didn't thrive on a good to firm surface over course and distance the last day, but should not be discounted in the Eden Racing Club colours.

Gary and Josh Moore's Robbo seeks a second consecutive win and will need to do so off top weight after scoring last time out at Goodwood. Enrolled - who was purchased for 270,000gns as a yearling - bids to follow up his previous win at Salisbury with another success here for James Fanshawe.

Joe Leavy's mount Golden Circet is another looking to go in again after getting the better of today's rival Oj Lifestyle last time out at Epsom. Jiff's Army is the fourth horse looking to follow up after getting off the mark on turf previously at Epsom for Stuart Williams.

3.15 Brighton - Recent winners The Kamikaze King and Lunanova clash

The third race on day one of Brighton's Festival of Racing sees a trio of last time out winners clash in the Star Sports Classified Stakes over a mile on the south coast.

Dylan Cunha saddles Kameko colt The Kamikaze King, who got off the mark at the 10th attempt at Thirsk last time out. The colt will aim to defy a 3lb rise with the assistance of Jim Crowley.

Lunanova is also bidding to score again after getting his head in front over the course and distance last month. The filly has since moved to Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole's Urloxhey stable, and Hollie Doyle will aim to help the filly get off the mark at the first attempt for her new yard.

James Owen's gelding B Associates is the other contender coming into the race on song. The gelding won three days ago at Yarmouth to record his first win since September last year, and Paddy Bradley retains the ride here.

Monks Mead and Duffus Castle are others to note, as is We'renotreallyhere, who is having his second run since undergoing a wind operation.

5.45 Yarmouth - 400,000gns yearling Zighy headlines hot maiden

George Boughey's filly Zighy - who went for 400,000gns as a yearling - will aim to build on her runner-up berth on debut here in a race scattered with intriguing contenders. The filly was sent off a 4-7 favourite on debut but could only manage the silver medal under today's rider, Billy Loughnane.

William Haggas saddles the promising Concert, who is also seeking to go one better after a promising debut outing at Newbury. The filly outran her odds of 25-1 finishing ahead of the odds-on favourite in Berkshire and is boosted by the services of Cieren Fallon today, who boasts a 23 per cent strike rate recently.

Wondrous is another expensive recruit who was picked up for 120,000gns as a yearling, and the Michael Bell-trained filly will aim to build on her debut run at Newbury.

Too Darn Hot filly Stay Sharp is the only other contender with previous experience. James Owen's contender finished fourth on debut at Newmarket for Sean Dylan Bowen, who keeps the ride for today.

Coconut Cave, Enha and James Ferguson's Halloween Lady are the newcomers who make up the field of seven.

