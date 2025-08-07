Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow hosts action as Racing League hots up

The East look to keep their place at the top of the table as the Racing League action switches to Chepstow - live on Sky Sports Racing!

6.30 Chepstow - Vafortino, Sondad and Great Acclaim headline

The feature Racing League 17 Handicap sees Vafortino top a quality field of 10.

Kevin Philippart de Foy's seven-year-old was last seen finishing well beaten in Group One company in October and drops markedly in grade under Daniel Muscutt. His last run in handicap company saw him finish sixth in the Wokingham and he must be considered for The East despite his big weight.

Sondad - who flies the flag for Yorkshire - has improved with every start this summer, winning twice and finishing second on two occasions including at Ascot last month. Up 2lb, he looks the type to step forward again.

London and The South's Great Acclaim saw off Cracking Gold to land a valuable event at Goodwood last week and rates a big danger under a 5lb penalty. Of the others, Mister Bluebird could be one to keep onside for Team Scotland after obliging last week at Yarmouth under Maeson Patel. Grace McEntee gets the ride this week with the horse nudged up 4lb to a mark of 84.

8.00 Chepstow - In-form La Pulga and Beylerbeyi clash

La Pulga and Beylerbeyi clash in a competitive-looking Racing League 20 Handicap.

La Pulga returned to form when scoring at Newcastle on his penultimate run before finishing a gallant second in week two at Wolverhampton. He can go close with Archie Young claiming a handy 5lb for the Scottish contingent.

Beylerbeyi represents Wales and The West and he arrives in red-hot form having won at York and Newmarket the last twice. He remains 3lb well-in and is sure to be popular in this similar event as he goes for the hat-trick. The home team have another big contender in Burren Song, who outran his odds to finish a runner-up at Galway the last day and boasts the services of Saffie Osborne tonight.

Of the others, Joseph O'Brien saddles Beset (Ireland), while last year's winner Lieber Power (London and The South) warrants respect.

3.40 Brighton - Lexington Knight and Manara lock horns

It's Challenge Cup day at Brighton and the main event looks a good renewal with Lexington Knight seeking a hat-trick. Richard Hannon's in-form seven-year-old has shown a great attitude to land his last two outings and this dual course and distance winner has each-way claims under Thomas Greatrex.

Manara was beaten favourite when last of six at Nottingham and will need to settle better if he is to return to winning ways as he steps up to 12 furlongs for the first time.

Fellow three-year-old Neoma is another for the shortlist, as is Voix De Bocelli who steps up in trip for Henrietta Knight.

Elsewhere...

Also at Brighton, Dannick takes his chance in the 2.40pm Star Insurance Handicap. Gary and Josh Moore's charge has demonstrated real consistency of late and will be well-fancied to thrive despite the presence of Mumayaz - who tends to thrive around this track.

Dropping down in class, Sword looks well-placed to land the spoils in the 6pm Racing League 16 Handicap, having finished strongly behind subsequent Stewards' Cup winner Two Tribes at Ascot recently. Watch And Shoot looks well-handicapped here, as does Jarham.

A winner in week two, Intervention could go in again for The North in the Racing League 18 Handicap before Qitaal and City Of Delight headline the card's closing race at 8.30pm.

Watch every race from Chepstow and Brighton, live on Sky Sports Racing...