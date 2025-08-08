Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton takes centre stage with 'Brighton Bullet'

We have flat action from Brighton carrying our domestic action on Friday as well as French racing from Clairefontaine and Dieppe, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.30 Brighton - Cindy Lou Who and Another Abbot fancied

The feature on the final day of the Brighton summer festival is the Harry Bloom Memorial 'Brighton Bullet' Handicap where three-year-olds Another Abbot and Cindy Lou Who should prove popular.

William Haggas' Another Abbot got off the mark when comfortably winning at Newmarket on his penultimate run, before finishing midfield when favourite at Windsor. If ridden with more patience, he could make amends under Tom Marquand.

Cindy Lou Who has racked up a string of solid efforts for Tony Carroll and impressed with her attitude when winning at Windsor on softer going. She rates the type to continue to progress.

Topweight Abate and The Thames Boatman have each-way claims.

2.30 Brighton - Magic Stone and Rose Of Spain clash in maiden

William Haggas fields Magic Stone in the starsportsbet.co.uk EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes who is yet to win in three starts but sets the standard on her runner-up efforts at Chepstow the last twice. If able to build on that, she could take the beating on what could be a good day for jockey Tom Marquand.

Richard Hughes' Rose Of Spain steps up in trip having finished second on her first two outings this summer. Given the way she finished her race at Catterick, this extra distance may eke out some improvement.

Showcasis Oasis is worth a watch in the betting after her debut fourth at Windsor.

4.00 Brighton - In-form Bear To Dream and Neptune Legend headline

Last-time winners Bear To Dream and Neptune Legend do battle in a trappy-looking Apprenticeships By Bennetts Handicap.

Neptune Legend, entered on Thursday, scored by five lengths when dropped into classified company at Bath last week and has obvious claims under a five-pound penalty.

Michael Attwater saddles Bear To Dream who claimed a second success of the season at Chepstow last month and this course specialist warrants plenty of respect under Tommie Jakes.

Others to note include Toussarok who beat Bear To Dream over seven furlongs here in July.

Best of the rest

2.28 Clairefontaine -

Anakova is by Dubawi and a granddaughter of the brilliant Goldikova, who has only had the one start to date when running a promising third in testing conditions over this trip at Deauville last year.

Mediterannio is a newcomer by Wootton Bassett who hails from a very smart family and represents Francis-Henri Graffard and Christophe Soumillon.

Saucepot has a similar profile to stablemate Mediterannio, being related to some very talented types of years gone by and could prove a smart proposition first time up.