Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield takes centre stage live on Tuesday

There are six races from Lingfield Park live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday.

4.07 Lingfield - 190,000gns yearling La Ferveur makes stable debut

Just a small field of four go to post for the valuable British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap.

Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole's filly La Ferveur will aim to get off the mark on stable debut after switching from Andre Fabre's yard. The filly was purchased for 190,000gns as a yearling but was sold by Godolphin last month for 50,000gns. She recorded a first career win last time out, winning readily at Granville-St Pair Sur Mer on her final run for Fabre.

Another expensive contender comes in the form of Charming Princess who was picked up for 300,000gns as a yearling. The filly has been progressing with each run for Ralph Beckett and will bid to make it two wins on the bounce under Rossa Ryan.

Roger Varian saddles the progressive Silent City who looks to get back on winning terms having been turned over as an even-money favourite last time out at Hamilton.

Billy Loughnane rides bottom-weight Typical Woman who completes the field of four.

2.30 Lingfield - Semser faces 13 rivals in successive wins bid

Gary and Josh Moore's Semser will face 13 rivals in the Download The Raceday Ready App Apprentice Handicap in his bid to record back-to-back wins for the first time in his 39-race career. The gelding has a four-pound penalty to carry for his victory eight days ago at Lingfield, but Ashley Lewis is onboard and can claim a valuable five pounds back.

Course-and-distance winner Ashford Hill returns to Lingfield seeking a second career win for Dominic Ffrench Davis and is now four pounds lower than when winning here last year.

Polar Rebel will seek to build on her third-place finish on her stable debut for Charlie Clover last time out. The filly by Kodi Bear steps back up to seven furlongs and Connor Planas rides for the first time.

Apple's Angel, Taskheer and Michael Attwater's Zaltalla are others to keep an eye on.

5.17 Lingfield - Consistent Galactic Glow seeks second win this year

Galactic Glow will aim to record a second win this year for Joe Tickle in the Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Handicap. The gelding has been in consistent form this year, finishing in the top three in seven out of nine runs since March.

Clipsham Noble could be one of his main rivals and has been in solid form since the cheekpieces were added. With form of 1332 since the headgear was applied, Alice Haynes' runner is set for another strong showing.

D Day Major Winter will bid to build on his second-place finish last time out on stable debut for Ross Burdon. Having outran his 16/1 odds on his first run since leaving Kevin Philippart De Foy's yard, there could be more to come from the son of Ulysses.

