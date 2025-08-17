Today on Sky Sports Racing: Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville takes centre stage live on Sunday

We have a busy day's racing on Sunday with top-class action from Deauville and an all-weather fixture at Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.50 Deauville - The Lion In Winter and Rosallion headline stellar Prix Jacques Le Marois field

Richard Hannon's stable star Rosallion bids to go one better than when runner-up at Royal Ascot and Goodwood in the Prix Jacques Le Marois. Slightly unlucky on both occasions, many will fancy him to land a first success of the summer.

Aidan O'Brien saddles The Lion In Winter, who, having suffered an interrupted campaign, sprang back to life with a close-up third in the Prix Jean Prat here last month. The step up to a mile is expected to suit.

Japanese fans will be excited to see Group One Victoria Mile winner Ascoli Piceno take her chance, while Notable Speech, Docklands and Dancing Gemini all have each-way chances.

1.33 Deauville - UK runners Jackknife and Damysus seek Listed honours

The Listed The Aga Khan Studs Prix Nureyev looks a cracker with British pair Jackknife and Damysus holding strong claims.

John and Thady Gosden's Damysus finished second in the Dante before struggling to feature in the Derby and better will be expected on this return from a short break.

Jackknife won first time out before chasing Opera Ballo home in the Heron Stakes at Sandown but was withdrawn after an incident at the stalls at Royal Ascot in June. Well supported on that occasion, hopes will be high in this lesser grade.

Dermot Weld's Purview is worth a mention having finished second in two Group Threes so far this season.

3.25 Deauville - Exciting pair Andab and Daytona do battle

Irish contenders Andab and Daytona seek a first Group success in the Prix Francois Boutin.

Daytona arrives here unbeaten in two starts having easily landed the odds in a Listed race at Naas last month and the distant second has since come out and won the Tyros Stakes impressively. Ryan Moore takes the ride, and he could prove hard to stop.

Joseph O'Brien's Andab brings in plenty of experience and has showed he can operate to a high level when fourth in the Coventry at Royal Ascot. A little below expectations at Goodwood, he could bounce back and hit the frame here.

Unbeaten duo Rayif and Kenzel both command plenty of respect for Francis-Henri Graffard and Christophe Ferland.

Best of the rest

12.58 Deauville - A Group Three where the progressive filly Consent represents Sir Mark Prescott having impressed at Newbury last time out and this new trip could see her in an even better light. Understudy also makes the trip over for Oisin Murphy and the Gosdens.

4.22 Southwell - A competitive seven-furlong handicap where Fondo Blanco, Philanthropist and Rogue Diplomat make for an intriguing contest.