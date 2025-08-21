Today on Sky Sports Racing: London & The South in command as Racing League heads to Newcastle

The Racing League enters its penultimate week and the action heads north to Newcastle, where London & The South will be hoping to maintain their commanding lead.

7.15 Newcastle - Al Shabab Storm and Miss Nightfall headline

The feature in week five of Racing League looks a competitive affair with Al Shabab Storm topping a field of 14.

Representing Team Yorkshire, trainer Marco Botti is expecting another big effort after he finished a close third in week two at Wolverhampton. A 1lb rise seems harsh but he cannot be ignored with Jack Nicholls claiming 5lb.

Miss Nightfall is sure to be popular as she sneaks in at the bottom of the weights for Team East. Sixth in the Sandringham before finishing an excellent third in a Newmarket handicap last month, he rates an each-way player in this open heat.

The Richard Fahey-trained Golden Mind ran a cracker when fourth at Ascot on his penultimate run and warrants respect under Warren Fentiman for The North, while Lincoln runner-up Oliver Show is another for the shortlist for Ireland.

London & The South, who take a 95-point lead up to Gosforth Park, are represented here by veteran King's Lynn and Richard Hannon's Witch Hunter.

Image: Racing League standings after week four at Windsor

8.15 Newcastle - Believe The Storm and Tremolo feature

London & The South's nearest challengers The East look to have a strong hand with Believe The Storm and Crack On.

Captain Charlie Fellowes saddles Believe The Storm who has run with credit despite not winning this season and caught the eye when fourth in this competition at Wolverhampton last month. He drops 1lb in the weights and could hit the frame under Daniel Muscutt.

Wales & The West runner Tremolo has improved with each start this summer, winning at Kempton before narrowly claiming a Southwell Class Three on his last start. Now three from four on the all-weather, he rates the chief threat under Trevor Whelan.

Yorkshire hold strong claims with Flag Of St George bidding for a treble, while Hyperchromatic will hope to follow up his week two success under a 7lb penalty.

4.25 Newton Abbot - Prolific Centara takes on Finest View

Before the Racing League kicks off, there are two domestic afternoon meetings to enjoy from Newton Abbot and Lingfield.

In-form Centara faces Finest View in a super renewal of the Shop Local With Scott Richards Solicitors Handicap Chase (4.25) at Newton Abbot.

Paul Nicholls' seven-year-old Centara has racked up a hat-trick of wins this summer, including when justifying odds-on favouritism here last month, and should take plenty of beating as he heads up in class.

Finest View has excelled since tackling fences, winning three of her six starts, and ran a fine race in defeat when behind Arclight at Stratford 32 days ago. A 5lb hike in the weights should see her go close under Tom Cannon.

Jet Of Dreams is worth considering for Warren Greatrex and Harry Bannister. He has finished runner-up on his last two starts, including when behind Centara, and could get closer on these better terms.

Watch every race from Newcastle, Lingfield and Newton Abbot, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, August 21.