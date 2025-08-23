Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor, Deauville and Saratoga feature live on Saturday

We have a busy day's racing on Saturday with Windsor hosting competitive action and Deauville and Saratoga delivering an international flavour, live on Sky Sports Racing...

6.45 Windsor - Military Order and Devil's Advocate headline

Military Order and Devil's Advocate give Godolphin a strong hand in this feature Group Three Weatherbys Global Stallions App Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor.

Military Order, already a winner at this level, returned with an excellent success in the Magnolia Stakes and has run well since, including when runner-up at Haydock last time. A similar effort would see him go close under Billy Loughnane.

Devil's Advocate rates a fascinating runner for the John and Thady Gosden team. He has been highly tried this spring and having disappointed at Royal Ascot, his connections have gelded him as he drops back to a mile and a quarter.

Andrew Balding's Royal Playwright showed useful form as a two-year-old but has a bit to prove given his running this season.

Silawi and Great David complete the quintet.

6.15 Windsor - Caviar Heights faces Nightwalker and Arabian Crown

The Listed Weatherbys Digital Solutions August Stakes looks a tricky puzzle to solve with Caviar Heights among a field of five.

William Haggas' charge only narrowly failed to hold off Windlord in this grade at Sandown last month and he could be suited by this extra distance.

Frankel colt Nightwalker has not reached the heights expected since joining the Gosden team from Sir Michael Stoute, and his connections have given him a gelding operation as they look to get him back on track.

Arabian Crown is another who has disappointed this season including when well backed at Newbury and he is best watched under Loughnane.

Thunder Run and Secret Love have place claims.

5.45 Windsor - Well-bred Division and Dartrey seek first success

Haggas saddles Wathnan Racing colt Division who makes his debut in this novice stakes under Cieren Fallon. A brother to Group Two winner Celandine, hopes will be high for this Middle Park entry.

Juddmonte colt Dartrey looks to make amends having proved unsteerable when tailed off on debut at Chelmsford. Sent off the evens favourite, this half-brother to Saffron Beach failed to fire and should be watched in the betting here.

Another to note is Roger Varian's Gaurdman. A 900,000 euro purchase at the Arqana Breeze-Ups, he will be expected to build on his debut sixth at Newmarket under Jack Mitchell.

Best of the rest

7.15pm Windsor - Mafnood and Bravo Zulu headline.

Quality action from Saratoga…

8:45pm Saratoga - Grade One Personal Ensign Stakes - Thorpedo Anna lines up in pursuit of a seventh Grade One success in what looks an interesting contest with Randomized, Raging Sea and Dorth Vader all posing possible threats to last year's horse of the year.

Image: Thorpedo Anna, ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr, dominates at the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff

9:22pm Saratoga - Grade One H Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes - Patch Adams seeks the three-timer after landing the Woody Stephens Stakes over course and distance last time out.

Barnes is hoping to return to form on his return having been a well-beaten fifth in the Santa Anita Derby when last seen. The drop back in trip could see him back to his best.

Verifire rates as a fascinating contender for Brad Cox and Flavien Prat.

9:59pm Saratoga - Grade One Resorts World Casino Ballerina Stakes - won by the likes of Gamine, Goodnight Olive and Echo Zulu in recent years, My Mane Squeeze, Mystic Lake, Scylla, Halina's Forte and Zeitlos are among the main protagonists this year.

10:36pm Saratoga - Grade One Forego Stakes - Book'em Danno will prove a warm order to make it three on the spin returned to Grade One company but faces some stiff opposition with Most Wanted, Bishops Bay and Extra Anejo all representing big dangers.

11.14pm Saratoga - Grade One DraftKings Travers Stakes - Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes-hero Sovereignty looks to continue his reign in the feature, having looked as good as ever in the Jim Dandy when last seen.

Image: Junior Alvarado celebrates after riding Sovereignty to victory in the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby

Magnitude represents a new hurdle for the William Mott-trained colt and could make a race of it, having impressed in Risen Star last time out but he does have a sizeable absence to overcome.