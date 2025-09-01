Today on Sky Sports Racing: Another Baar seeks hat-trick as Brighton hosts seven-race card

Another Baar heads to Brighton on the hat-trick hunt in the headline of seven races from Brighton, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.15 Brighton - Another Baar seeks hat-trick

Another Baar comes here in fine fettle and will look to claim the attheraces.com/marketmovers Handicap to bring up his hat-trick.

The run began at Catterick just under two weeks ago when Adrian Keatley's charge bought up his fifth career win off a mark of 69. He then went to Ripon and won easily by over fourth lengths, defying a 5lb rise in the weights. He now looks to follow up again quickly 3lb higher to complete the hat trick. Adrian Keatley hasn't sent a horse to Brighton this season and you would think he has had this race in mind for him to send one to the South coast from his yard in North Yorkshire.

Pop Dancer comes here having won at Brighton three times in 11 starts however will need to return to form from his third last start here in May if he wants to stop Another Baar's hat-trick charge.

6.00 Windsor - Likealot and Byblos clash

The 0-85 Windsor Oktoberfest Handicap brings together Likealot and Byblos who come here with them both still likely raced and unexposed.

Ralph Beckett's filly started her season in the Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes which the winner Qilin Queen subsequently went onto win the Prix de Malleret (Group 2) at Paris Longchamp on July 13. She was then sent off a 9-4 favourite at Chelmsford in a strong handicap in June and fell to a defeat by a length in her first race against older horses. Last time out she ran in behind the 92-rated Bowerchalke at Southwell.

Her main rival is likely to be Byblos who represents the huge operation of Juddmonte for John and Thady Gosden. He comes here having been sent off an 11-10 favourite last time out at Newbury but ultimately disappointed, finishing comfortably behind Al Wasl Storm - who is rated 92. The Gosden gelding had won at Southwell very well on the start before and will be well placed to return to form, stepping slightly down in trip under Rab Havlin.

Of the others, Oisin Murphy's mount Just An Hour enters calculations having performed well at Windsor previously in his career whilst Morcar has demonstrated consistency lately, finishing in the frame on his last five starts for Richard Hannon.

9.42 Saratoga - Curtain Call and Romeo contest Grade 1 Hopeful Stakes

The feature today comes from the other side of the pond as the latest Grade 1 Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga pits together the best two-year-olds in the states and will have a factor as to who will head to the Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

Curtain Call comes here off the back of a nine length success here in July and will look to kick on from there with Jose L Ortiz booked.

Romeo won at Churchill Downs on debut and will be hoping to progress for Steven Asmussen, who has claimed three of the last 10 renewals.

Bob Baffert has had a good record with juveniles at Del Mar this year and comes here with Buetane who won well at the beginning of the month. Emphasis is also one to consider for Todd Pletcher, as he steps up to seven furlongs for the first time.