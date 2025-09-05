Today on Sky Sports Racing: Baaeed's full brother makes debut at Ascot

Raaheeb - a full-brother to the great Baaeed - makes his first start at Ascot this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.45 Ascot - Walsingham looks to complete hat-trick

Walsingham will look to complete the hat-trick in today's opening contest as the Lk Bennett Lady Amateur Jockeys Handicap will kick start Ascot's two-day early September meeting.

David O'Meara's gelding comes here on a rise of 8lb from the first of his two recent successes at Pontefract. The first of those came off a lengthy break, getting up to win by a length a shade cosily - suggesting there could be more under the bonnet. This proved to be the case as 10 days later he returned to win a Class 4 (0-80) by the same margin over the same distance, seemingly with plenty in hand.

Terries Royale (Mick Appleby) has ran creditably of late, not finishing outside of the first two on any of his last four outings. His success over the course and distance on soft ground indicates he will thrive if the rain continues to fall and still handicapped off 76, he could be a force to be reckoned with.

Top rated Spirit Genie hasn't won for just under a year and was well beaten last time out at Chester by just under four lengths. Shaladar was only beaten by the finest of margins at Carlisle the last day and could outrun his odds stepping up in Class.

2.20 Ascot - Baaeed full-brother Raaheeb debuts

The Charbonnel et Walker British EBF Maiden Stakes isn't always the strongest maiden on the calendar but it does however produce Group horses when you look back through the years - no less than in 2022 when Paddington finished fifth.

Could we see a superstar this year with the Shadwell colt Raaheeb? This two-year-old is Owen Burrows-trained and is the full brother to superstar Baaeed and King George winner Hukum. Owen Burrows has had four winners from 24 (17%) two-year-old runners this year but one would think that Raaheeb would be the best-bred horse he's sent out. Given his breeding and relations, onlookers will to witness the start of something special in Berkshire.

A son of 2014 2,000 Guineas winner Night Of Thunder, Behike represents Al Shaqab and Amo Racing, who cost them 500,000gns, for George Scott. Another expensive purchase is Norman Invasion who cost €480,000 and will be ridden by Tom Marquand for Ed Walker.

Of those with experience, Pompette stands out donning the Ricci colours with Rossa Ryan booked. The Arc-winning jockey has finished in the first two in 25% of his rides (212) for trainer Alan King and the duo certainly enter calculations here.

4.40 Ascot - Grey's Monument takes on Ebt's Guard and Hi Royal

The feature today, in terms of prize money, is the Ascot Iron Stand Membership Handicap (Class 2) where top weight Grey's Monument will carry 10st as he takes on Ebt's Guard and Hi Royal.

Having last been seen in Pertemps Network Handicap on Northumberland Plate Day at Newcastle in June, Ralph Beckett may have been plotting this race for a while waiting for softer conditions considering he has won twice on soft conditions before. He will want to perform better than his last performance though considering he was a well-beaten eighth of 13. Bring freshened up and racing in more suitable conditions today, he is better placed to display improvement.

Ebt's Guard comes here up 2lbs from his triumph over the course and distance, when he saw off Cerulean Bay by half a length last month. That followed a strong second at the Glorious Goodwood festival and given the Muir and Grassick stable's 25% current strike rate, he would have to be considered to go close under Lewis Edmunds.

Hi Royal is a far cry from when he chased home Chaldean in the in the 2023 2,000 Guineas but still warrants respect on his day, however he is without a win for three years. Theoryofeverything won the race off a 5lb lower mark at odds of 7-2 last year so enters calculations, but a mark of 95 may cap his ability to retain the crown.

Best of the rest

The feature National Hunt contest on Bangor's seven-race card is the 3.05pm Breeze Capital Handicap Chase, which sees Northern Bound aim to get back to winning ways off top weight after being defeated at the hands of Jet Smart the last day at Uttoxeter. Aslukwoodhavit and Magistrato will likely be the chief threats, with the latter runner aiming to build on an emphatic 11-length strike last time out.

Back at Ascot, the Juddmonte British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes is the stage for the Valmont-owned debutant Hvar taking on Watcha Snoop - who was unlucky to bump into classy Godolphin type Words Of Truth on debut at Newmarket recently. Keep an eye on William Haggas' newcomer Thaluna here, who is a Zoustar filly out of German Listed winner Peach Melba.

Fine Interview, Brave Mission and Fondo Blanco fly the flag for Wathnan Racing, Juddmonte and King Power respectively in the Molton Brown Classified Stakes at 4.05pm.